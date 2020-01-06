The NCAA Division III No. 2-ranked Loras College wrestling team crowned three champions while hosting the Flash Flanagan Open on Saturday.
Zach Licht won the 133-pound title and Kirk Mommsen was victorious at 174 pounds, defeating Iowa State University’s Austin Stotts, 6-0. Slade Sifuentes was the winner at heavyweight, while teammates Brody Tupy and Dakoda Powell placed third and fifth, respectively, in the same weight class.
Stevie Lee earned third place at 149, and Peyton Bass ended the day with a third place finish at 125 after he took Iowa State’s Caleb Fuessley to two sudden victory periods before facing off against teammate Duncan McCain, who took second.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 88, UW-Stout 67 — At Platteville, Wis.: Justin Stovall scored 19 points to lead the Pioneers to the WIAC victory. Carter Voelker added 13 points, and Quentin Shields added 12. Platteville is 11-1 overall and 1-0 in the league.