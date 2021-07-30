State champion Western Dubuque saw two players earn first-team all-state recognition from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association this week.
Sydney Kennedy and Sara Horsfield, who led the Bobcats to the Iowa Class 4A state championship last week, earned first-team recognition in 4A.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Lydia Ettema was a first-team honoree in Class 5A.
In all, 10 area players earned all-state recognition from the IGCA.
Dubuque Senior’s Sophie Link was a third-team selection in 5A and Western Dubuque’s Maddie Harris earned a spot on the 4A third team.
West Delaware’s Ella Koloc was a second-team pick in 4A while teammate Erin Mullen landed on the third team.
Cascade’s Devin Simon was a third-team pick in Class 2A. Bellevue Marquette’s Grace Tath landed on the 1A second team while Edgewood-Colesburg’s Hailey Rausch earned honorable mention.
Kennedy, a senior pitcher who led the state in doubles, hit .493 (69-for-140) with 29 runs, 30 doubles, five home runs and 61 RBIs — the eighth-most RBIs in the state. She was 19-5 in the pitching circle, posting a 1.56 ERA in 157 1/3 innings. She struck out 209, walked 42, and was named the captain of the state all-tournament team.
Horsfield, a senior center fielder, led the state in hits (82), singles (74) and runs (77). She batted .547 (82-for-150) with seven doubles, one triple, 21 RBIs and 29 stolen bases. She was also named to the state all-tournament team after throwing out a runner at the plate to help preserve the Bobcats’ 3-1 victory over Boone in the title game.
Harris, a junior catcher, hit .414 (48-for-116) with 20 runs, eight doubles, two triples, one home run and 41 RBIs for the Bobcats. She committed just one error in 178 chances behind the plate for a .994 fielding percentage.
Ettema, a sophomore who split time between the infield and pitching circle, hit .478 (55-for-115) with 26 runs, 16 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 34 RBIs for the Mustangs. She also went 6-0 with a 2.94 ERA in 47 2/3 innings, striking out 23 and walking 11.
Link hit .400 (54-for-135) for the Rams, scoring 36 runs with two doubles, three triples, 11 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.
Koloc, a junior infielder, hit .419 (54-for-129) with 47 runs, 13 doubles, one triple, six home runs and 24 RBIs for the Hawks. She was also a perfect 15-for-15 on stolen base attempts.
Mullen, a sophomore pitcher, went 22-7 with a 2.30 ERA in 182 2/3 innings. She struck out 81 and walked 22. She hit .247 (19-for-77) with two runs, two doubles, one home run and 14 RBIs.
Simon, a sophomore infielder who missed a portion of the Cougars’ season with an arm injury, hit .451 (32-for-71) with 31 runs, 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 28 RBIs and 19 stolen bases.
Tath hit .388 (33-for-85) with eight runs, 10 doubles, three home runs and 20 RBIs for the Mohawks. The senior pitcher also went 11-9 with a 2.06 ERA in 115 1/3 innings, striking out 102 and walking 21.
A junior outfielder, Rausch hit .425 (54-for-127) with 41 runs, 12 doubles, four triples, 26 RBIs and 32 stolen bases for the Vikings this season.
Ettema was also named to the IGCA’s Class 5A all-East District team.
Kennedy, Horsfield, Koloc and Mullen were named to the IGCA’s Class 4A all-Northeast District team. Simon earned a spot on the 2A all-Southeast District team while Tath and Rausch were 1A all-Northeast District selections.
Western Dubuque’s Rex Massey was named the IGCA’s Class 4A coach of the year in addition to earning Northeast District coach of the year honors.