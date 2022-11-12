Jamie Marshall spent much of the week studying film, trying to find a weakness of Dubuque Wahlert’s next opponent.
He was asked if he had found one, and if he was willing to share it.
“Not that I care to share and none that I’ve found,” the Golden Eagles head coach said with a laugh.
No. 10-ranked Wahlert (9-2) will face No. 1 Williamsburg (11-0) at 10 a.m. today in the Iowa Class 2A state semifinals at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
The winner will play either Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (11-0) or OABCIG (10-1) in the state championship game at 10 a.m. on Friday.
“This is what we’ve wanted since we started on Aug. 1,” lineman Nick Pierro said. “We had our offseason plan to not do anything football related, just get in the weight room all summer. And that’s been Marshall’s plan since he got here four years ago when we were freshmen, was we’re winning a state championship. And here we are, two wins out.”
The Raiders bring Class 2A’s highest-scoring offense and the second-stingiest defense into today’s showdown.
“They’re well coached, as everybody is at this point in the year,” Marshall said. “They’re really good on defense and I think that’s going to be kind of the area for us where we’re going to have to establish some drives early on, see if we can find a spot or two where we can attack. On film they’ve been really good, so we’re really going to have to search for it.”
It will be strength on strength on both sides of the ball.
Wahlert owns the No. 6 scoring offense and defense, scoring 38.7 points and allowing 14.2 per game. The Raiders average 50.6 points for and 8.5 against.
Williamsburg quarterback Carson Huedepohl has completed 77 of 136 passes (56.6%) for 1,146 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. He is also the team’s second-leading rusher, gaining 572 yards and scoring a team-best 15 touchdowns.
Gable Dayton has run for 667 yards and nine touchdowns, and Owen Douglas has run for 404 yards and nine more scores. Derek Weisskopf is the top receiver, hauling in 29 passes for 464 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Wahlert counters with a defense that has forced 29 turnovers, including 18 interceptions. Jerren Gille leads the Eagles with four picks. Seamus Crahan, Ryan Brosius and Alex Eisbach have each returned one for a touchdown.
The Eagles are plus-20 in turnover margin this season.
“We feel like just continuing to take the ball away like we do on defense and playing a sound game through all three phases with our team, that could string a victory together for us,” Wahlert’s Zach Callahan said.
Defensively, the Raiders have accumulated 22 sacks and 65 tackles for loss. Gavin Doehrmann has seven sacks and nine tackles for loss.
Wahlert’s offense will likely run through Brosius, who has run for 926 yards and scored 15 rushing touchdowns this season. He is averaging 9.3 yards per rush, and has caught 18 passes for 317 yards and five touchdowns.
He has also returned three punts for touchdowns, has completed two attempts for 35 yards and a touchdown, and is a threat to score from anywhere on the field.
“I think that every time I hand him the ball,” quarterback Bryce Rudiger said. “He’s such an explosive player and he’s so good at what he does, reading blocks and making cuts.”
Wahlert averages 7.0 yards per rush as a team and has run for nearly 2,700 yards.
Michael Bormann has run for 678 yards and six touchdowns; Kenny Petraitis has 366 yards and five touchdowns; and Alex Eisbach has run for 331 yards and seven touchdowns.
“We love it. I myself, I just love running the ball because I truly feel like when we run the ball, as an offensive lineman, you’re showing you’re better than the person across from you,” Pierro said. “We love the guys who rush behind us. They love scoring, we love doing it for them and they treat us well. They know we’ll get the job done for them if they continue to do what they do.”
Rudiger has completed 63 of 102 passes (61.8%) for 900 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has run 52 times for 234 yards with five touchdowns.
He attempted just three passes in the Eagles’ 41-6 victory over Crestwood in the rain in last week’s state quarterfinals.
“I think that’s probably one of the hidden gems we have, is that we have a really good quarterback,” Marshall said. “We haven’t thrown as much as far as percentages would dictate or say that we could, but we’ve also had some big score separations, too, and in those cases you can’t throw the ball — or shouldn’t, anyway. But he’s more than capable to do that if necessary.”
With the speed of the Eagles, and the arm of Rudiger, playing on the turf in the controlled environment of the UNI-Dome could provide a boost for the offense.
“It’s critical for at least the way we’re built this year, to be able to get some of our fast guys in space and on turf,” Marshall said. “I’ve kind of always thought this year that we’re probably a little bit better when we play on turf, when we play at the Rock Bowl or in this case at the UNI-Dome, because we’ve got a couple guys that can run. It helps them to be able to put the foot in the ground and not slip.”
Williamsburg enters today as the presumed favorite statewide. The Raiders have qualified for the postseason every year since 2008 and were the 2A state runners-up in 2017.
The Eagles are making just their fourth semifinal appearance and first since 1991 and their first-round win was their first playoff victory since 2008.
No matter what happens in the game, getting to this stage was a major milestone for a Wahlert program that was 3-6 a year ago, with many of the same players, and went 0-9 in 2018 — the year before Marshall took over.
But, the Eagles expect full-heartedly to win and advance to the program’s first state championship game.
“I’ve talked about it since we’ve gotten here, as far as winning a state championship. These seniors were freshmen when I first got here, so it’s kind of like raising your kid and getting them ready to go to college,” Marshall said. “But they bought in. Not every year has been great since I’ve been here, there’s been ups and downs. But what it takes is just to understand that every year is a unique year. And just because we’re having success this year doesn’t yield success the next year. And because what happened previously, even if you look at last year we had three wins. And again, I think you have to separate every year as far as high school goes, because it’s a new group every year.
“These guys, I can’t speak enough about the seniors this year and how hard they compete. They are competitors to the bone. It doesn’t matter what we do, if we’re out here running striders yesterday to get the shakes out and the next thing you know we’ve got three people saying that they’re the second fastest on the team — because Ryan (Brosius) is untouchable. But everyone else is saying they’re the second fastest on the team, so I’ve got three starters sprinting down the dang track hoping they don’t pull a muscle. But that defines what they are. They don’t care what it is, they want to win.”
