Don’t let the final score fool you.
Every at-bat seemed like a marathon battle Tuesday night at Petrakis Park.
Iowa Class 3A No. 6-ranked Dubuque Wahlert had to work for a 12-2, six-inning victory in the second half of their home-and-home series with city rival Senior. The Golden Eagles won the opener, 6-2, in Monday night at Senior.
After rain stopped action midway through the sophomore game, the varsity teams took the field at 7:45 p.m. And Wahlert ace Aaron Savary needed 15 minutes to grind his way through a first inning in which he faced the minimum three batters and struck out two.
“I didn’t really have my best stuff, but I had to work through every hitter,” said Savary, who allowed two runs on two hits and struck out eight while walking six in 90 pitches covering 4 2/3 innings. “The three leadoff walks are always tough to bounce back from. Luckily, I only gave up the two runs, but that’s something where you have to keep working harder to get outs.
“Throwing 20 pitches in the first inning and only facing three guys doesn’t look good, but Senior was battling every at-bat. They were tough to strike out, and they were fouling off everything. It makes it tough as a pitcher to get into a rhythm.”
Wahlert sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first inning while taking a 5-0 lead and giving Savary a cushion. The Eagles made the most of three hits, two walks, a hit batsman and a pair of errors in the outburst.
“I know Senior’s record isn’t what they were hoping it to be, but they came out and battled early,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “They were fouling off balls left and right, especially in that first inning.
“That five-spot in the first inning was key for us. It got the momentum going early and gave us a lot of confidence.”
Ryan Brosius singled sharply to lead off the frame and scooted to third on an errant pickoff attempt from Jon Wille. After Savary reached on a hit batsman, courtesy runner Owen Wallace sprinted to third and Brosius scored on a second wild pickoff attempt.
Jack Walsh followed with a sacrifice fly to right field, and the Eagles reloaded the bases on a Ben Freed walk, a Carson Cummer single to left and when Patrick Fitzgerald reached on an error. Bryce Rudiger drilled a two-out double to left-center, and Fitzgerald scored on a wild pitch to cap the scoring.
“It’s always big for us to get a few runs early,” Rudiger said. “It gives you a lot of energy and momentum, and we do a good job of carrying that through the rest of the game.
“We came into this game knowing they’d put up a fight, and they did against our ace. You have to give them a lot of credit.”
Savary issued his second straight leadoff walk the following inning, and the Rams capitalized. Mason Kunkel laced a double inside the left-field line, and Jared Ostwinkle scored all the way from first base. Following an overthrow at the plate, Savary gunned down Kunkel at third before fanning the next two batters to end the inning.
The Eagles tacked on two more runs in the third to stretch the lead to 7-1. Fitzgerald and Rudiger singled and Zach Callahan walked to jumpstart the offense. The first run scored when Wille couldn’t corral Savary’s comebacker base hit, and Rudiger came across on a wild pitch. Wille avoided more damage when Walsh flew out to deep center with two runners in scoring position.
Senior scratched out a run without the benefit of a hit in the fourth to get within 7-2. Bode Nagelmaker and Alex Kirman sandwiched walks around Kunkel reaching on an error to load the bases, and the Rams got the run on a wild pitch before Savary ended the inning with his seventh strikeout.
The Eagles responded in the bottom half after loading the bases on a Cummer one-out single and hit batsmen from Fitzgerald and Christian Prull against reliever Ray Schlosser. Rudiger’s deep fly ball to right plated Cummer, but Schlosser coaxed Callahan into a ground out to end the inning.
In the fifth, the Rams loaded the bases on walks by Wille and Bode Nagelmaker around a Schlosser infield single. Tuescher pulled Savary in favor of lefty reliever Freed, who coaxed Ostwinkle into an inning-ending double play.
“We’ve been playing real close games against some tough teams lately,” Senior coach Andrew Reese said. “And this one was a much better ballgame than the scoreboard shows. We just need to do a better job of cashing in on the opportunities when we get them.
“A few timely hits, and we have a lot more success. We’re looking for that big play, that big strikeout from a pitcher … something that gets us going. It’s tough when you have those opportunities but get shut down.”
Wahlert ended the game via the mercy rule in the bottom of the sixth, thanks to five walks and a pair of hits. Two runs scored on wild pitches, Zach Callahan singled in another, and the game ended when Walsh drew a bases-loaded walk.
