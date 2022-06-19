In 10 games, Rea has gone 4-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 35 strikeouts against 11 walks in 46 1/3 innings of work. Fukuoka is 35-26-1 and recently fell out of first place in Japan’s six-team Pacific League. The Hawks are half a game behind the first-place Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles and five games ahead of the third-place Saitama Seibu Lions.
THEO DENLINGER
Height: 6-3. Weight: 240. Age: 25. Position: Right-handed reliever. Hometown: Cuba City, Wis. Organization: Chicago White Sox. Current team: Birmingham Barons. League: Double-A Southern League. Acquired: Drafted in seventh round, 215th overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
The reliever earned a promotion from High Class A Winston-Salem after going 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 17 strikeouts against three walks in 10 innings of work covering eight appearances ... Denlinger is 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts in nine innings of work covering eight appearances at Birmingham, Ala. The Barons are 25-36 and fourth in the Southern League’s North Division.
IAN MOLLER
Height: 6-0. Weight: 200. Age: 19. Position: Catcher. Hometown: Dubuque. Organization: Texas Rangers. Current team: Down East Wood Ducks. League: Low Class A Carolina League. Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 103rd overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
After starting the season in extended spring training to work on pitch calling, Moller made his Carolina League debut on May 11. He has gone 7-for-59 with a double, one home run, 11 walks and six RBIs in 19 games. He also has six stolen bases in seven attempts and has thrown out 11 runners trying to steal on him. The Wood Ducks, based in Kinston, N.C., are 30-31 for fifth place in the North Division.
