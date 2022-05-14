Much like they did last year after the Friday session, the Loras women’s track and field team set itself up for a Saturday splash.
The Duhawks sat in second place behind Wartburg heading into the final day of the 2021 American Rivers Conference track and field championships and overtook the Knights with a huge Saturday session to claim their first conference title since 1999.
A year later, it’s the same scenario.
Wartburg leads the women’s standings with 85 points, Loras sits in second with 63, and the University of Dubuque is fourth with 39 points.
Second-ranked Loras was led by reigning A-R-C field athlete of the year, Grace Alley, who kicked off the day with a gold medal in the heptathlon, winning five of the seven individual events for a total of 4, 550 points.
“Being the first person to compete, I’m always just trying to set the tone for the team for the whole weekend,” Alley said. “I was a little nervous because it was a little toasty last night, so I didn’t get the best sleep, but I did what I needed to do.
Alley said coming into this weekend, she wasn’t sure exactly what events she would compete in, but was willing to do anything to increase the chances of a Duhawk repeat.
“(Head coach Matt) Jones texted on Sunday and said, ‘Here are your options,”’ Alley said. “Honestly if it will help point wise, I am willing to go through the ringer. I have a week off next week before nationals, and I will do anything for this team.”
The junior from Seneca, Ill., went on to place second in the long jump with a distance of 5.57 meters and capped off a stellar day by setting an A-R-C conference tournament record with a winning distance of 1.74m in the high jump.
Guttenberg, Iowa, native Kassie Parker secured the final gold of the night for the Duhawk women with a seemingly effortless win in the 10,000-meter run.
The NCAA Division III national record holder in the event coasted at the front of the pack and hardly broke a sweat to a winning time of 38:47.47.
“Just kind of for team points and feeling as fresh as I could for tomorrow, I knew what I had to do,” Parker said. “I just went as easy as possible, but staying within my range. That was a pretty good tempo. It was still a long race and pretty fast-paced at the same time.
Parker, who will compete in the 1,500 and 5,000 today, feels confident about her team’s position.
“With all the prelims today, it definitely carries over to tomorrow with all the finals going on,” she said. “We have a bunch of girls in the sprint (finals) tomorrow, so I think we are ready to rock and roll.”
The Duhawks got a third-place finish from their 4x800 team led by Wahlert grad Kaylee Osterberger, who ran the first leg. Marianne Gleason, Alexis Riesberg, and Frankie Chaidez crossed with a bronze-medal time of 9:30.50.
The University of Dubuque’s Kaitlyn Wilder had a big day for the No. 13-ranked Spartans in two field events despite being far less than 100 percent. The sophomore from Dunkerton, Iowa, overcame a nagging shoulder injury to claim gold in the discus (46.55m) and second in the shot put (13.71).
“It’s kind of not what I was expecting because I’m throwing on a torn labrum, so I’ve been facing some adversity,” Wilder said. “I had a rough week of practice, but putting it all together for today’s meet was important to me, so I’m excited.”
Wilder said the constant pain and lack of range of motion made Friday’s results that much sweeter.
“To be ale to come out and perform like that was shocking to be honest,” Wilder said.
UD’s other gold-medal performance came from Demetria Johnson with a distance of 5.67m, besting Loras’ Alley. Johnson’s teammate Emma Seipel (5.56m) placed third and Loras’ Harmony Casey fourth, to give the Spartans and Duhawks seized the top four spots in the event.
Wartburg’s Breya Christopher, a River Ridge, Ill., grad placed second in the high jump (1.65m), and Dubuque Hempstead product Shaelyn Hostager was third in the 10,000 (39.05.55).
On the men’s side, Dubuque sits in third place with 42 team points and Loras fifth with 40.
UD thrower Cade Collier was the lone men’s gold-medal winner among the two city schools with his win in the shot put (16.44m).
“I’ve been throwing consistently this week and just knew that if I came in with that same energy, it would work out well,” said Collier, a LeClaire, Iowa, native.
Collier bested his third-place performance in the shot put last year in which the Spartans finished 1-2-3.
“I knew I had to produce and mentor my teammates this year,” said Collier, who also finished third in the discus (48.30m). “We got another in the finals, too, getting us some points, so I just kinda knew that’s what I had to do to help my team out.”
The Spartans also got a bronze from Tyler Cernerhous in the 3,000-steeplechase (9:15.64).
Wahlert grads Matt Bandy and Ryan Rogers gave Loras two top-three finishers on Friday.
Bandy placed (2.01m) placed second in the high jump, while Rogers displayed a gutsy performance after battling a season-long injury to place third (6,258 points) competing in his first decathlon of the season.
Wartburg’s Joe Freiburger, a Holy Cross, Iowa, native, successfully defended his conference title in the 10,000 with a time of 30.20.66.