A highly-anticipated American Rivers Conference showdown was all Duhawks on Thursday night.
The NWCA Division III No. 12-ranked Loras wrestling team dominated No. 11 Central, 38-9, in Pella, Iowa.
The Duhawks earned victories in eight of the 10 weight classes, and put the match away with six consecutive wins.
Top-ranked 184-pounder Shane Leigel and Zeb Gnida (174) both won by fall, while No. 6 Zeke Smith earned a major decision at 157. Derek Venteicher (197) gave the Duhawks a big lift with an upset pin over No. 8-ranked Gage Linahon.
UW-Platteville 36, UW-Oshkosh 6 — At Oshkosh, Wis.: Kyler Neuberger (141), Brock Parker (149), Aiden Brosinski (157) and Kasey Ross (184) all won by fall as the Pioneers clobbered the Titans.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cuba City 79, Fennimore 56 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Max Lucey netted a game-best 24 points, and Reese Rosenkranz added 19 to lead the Cubans past the Golden Eagles. Brady Larson led Fennimore with 21 points.
Darlington 73, Mineral Point 70 (OT) — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds won their 11th straight and improved to 13-1 with a thrilling overtime victory.
Benton 77, Cassville 48 — At Benton, Wis.: Rex Blaine scored 23 points, Eli Blaine added 16 and the Zephyrs rolled past Cassville. Aiden Thoma led the Comets with 12 points.
Potosi 69, Shullsburg 23 — At Potosi, Wis.: The Chieftains claimed their fifth straight win with a blowout win over Shullsburg in a Six Rivers Conference matchup.
Southwestern 66, Riverdale 39 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Anthony Martin scored 12 points, Tyler Brotzman added 11 and the Wildcats saw 11 different players score in a blowout win.
Dodgeville 70, Lancaster 42 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Brady Oyen led the Flying Arrows with nine points, but Lancaster fell on the road.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Galena 57, Warren 26 — At Galena, Ill.: Gracie Furlong led all scorers with 23 points, and Taylor Burcham added 10 to lead the Illinois Class 1A top-ranked Pirates in a rout.
BOYS SWIMMING
Senior 103, Clinton 45 — At DCSD Aquatic Center: Zack Heiar and William Fry contributed to four wins apiece, and Duncan Freund and Walter Freund added three each as the Rams rolled. Alex Dixon and Jarrett Herber swam on two winning relays each to help Senior sweep the three relays. In addition to swimming on two relays, Heiar won the 200 and 500 freestyles, and Fry took the 50 free and breaststroke.
BOYS WRESTLING
Comets 0-3 — At Monticello, Iowa: Jack Hiland earned three victories at 220, Ryder Michels went 2-1 with two pins at 285 and Jake Hiland earned two wins, but the Comets lost all three matches at a quadrangular. Bellevue lost to host Monticello (64-15), Wilton (68-12) and Tipton (64-18).
Cascade drops 3 — At Wellman, Iowa: Cade Rausch won twice by fall at 220, Ty Frasher (152), Evan Vogel (160) and Benjamin Gehl (170) each earned pins, but the Cougars dropped all three matches. Cascade fell to Mid-Prairie (57-18), Anamosa (54-27) and Maquoketa (54-18).
Cardinals 1-2 — At Wellman, Iowa: Jackson Van Keuren earned three pins as Maquoketa beat Cascade (54-18), but fell to Mid-Prairie (48-34) and Anamosa (58-18).
