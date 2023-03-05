Max Montes scored a pair of goals to lead the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 4-1 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers in front of a sold-out crowd of 3,099 on Saturday night at Dubuque Ice Arena.

The Saints (24-17-4-1) earned three of a possible four standings points in the home-and-home weekend series to pull within two points of Green Bay (26-17-2-1) for fourth place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference.

