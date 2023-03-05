Max Montes scored a pair of goals to lead the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 4-1 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers in front of a sold-out crowd of 3,099 on Saturday night at Dubuque Ice Arena.
The Saints (24-17-4-1) earned three of a possible four standings points in the home-and-home weekend series to pull within two points of Green Bay (26-17-2-1) for fourth place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference.
Dubuque also solidified its hold on first place in the Dupaco Cowbell Cup series with an 11-4-1 record for 23 points, seven ahead of Cedar Rapids (7-4-2), 10 ahead of Waterloo (6-7-1) and 12 ahead of Des Moines (4-6-3). Each team faces the other three Cowbell Cup rivals six times apiece.
After a scoreless first period, Max Montes staked the Saints to a 1-0 lead with a power play goal at 4:44 of the middle frame. Max Burkholder retrieved a wide shot and made a cross-ice pass to Ryan St. Louis, who fed Theo Wallberg high between the circles. Wallberg found Montes deep in the right circle, and Montes sidestepped a defender before firing a low wrist shot into the left corner of the net behind goalie Jan Korec for his 15th goal of the season.
James Reeder scored the eventual game-winner with 3:18 remaining in the second period. Oliver Moberg dumped the puck into the Des Moines zone, but the puck took an awkward bounce off the kick plate and hopped over the sticks of Nils Juntorp and a Des Moines defender. Moberg settled it and slid a pass through the low slot to Reeder for a backdoor tap-in and his 13th goal of the season.
The Buccaneers made a push in the final minutes of the period, but Jayden Jubenvill halted their momentum on the first shot of the third period. Jubenville intercepted a pass in his own zone to start a 3-on-1 with Montes and Cole Helm. From the right wing, Jubenville snapped a wrist shot inside the left post for his fifth goal of the season.
Des Moines ended Marcus Brannman’s shutout bid on Lubomir Kupco’s 13th goal of the season with 3:54 remaining in regulation. He scored on a breakaway despite fumbling the puck near the blue paint.
Brannman finished with 24 saves to improve to 18-8-2-1, lower his goals against average to 2.84 and raise his save percentage to .908.
Montes struck again with 1:19 remaining in regulation to seal the victory. Montes gathered a loose puck in his own zone and fired it into an empty net from the right faceoff circle for his 16th of the season.
