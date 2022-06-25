Being selected for next week’s Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star game is a prestigious honor in itself.
But for three members of the 2022 Southwestern boys team, the senior showcase is also an opportunity to have a positive experience on the court one last time after a heartbreaking — and controversial — end to their season in mid-March.
“I know for me it’s going to be very therapeutic,” said Southwestern boys basketball coach Clint Nemitz, who was chosen to lead the Division 5 Boys Red team next Thursday at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
The Wildcats’ season ended in the Division 5 sectional final after Bangor converted a putback attempt to send the game into overtime. Video footage later showed the basket came after time had elapsed.
“I think I’ve thought about that game every single day since it happened,” Nemitz continued. “I know kids are resilient, they move on quickly, but this experience will put a nice little exclamation point to the season and their careers and what we got to share together.”
In the Division 5 all-star game, Nemitz, along with assistant coach Ryan Budden, will get the chance to coach impactful seniors Peerson Kephart and Nate Reiff one last time.
“It’s an honor to be able to play with the state’s top basketball players and I think it’s going to be a fun chance to play with a bunch of kids who went really far in their careers,” Kephart said. “It’ll be especially fun to be with Nate Reiff and Coach Nemitz and Coach Budden one last time. I think that will be very special.”
Players participating in the WBCA all-star game will make the trek a few days early and stay at the Great Wolf Lodge, featuring an indoor waterpark. They will also have the opportunity to experience other attractions of the tourist town.
Reiff sees this as a chance to bond with other players from around Wisconsin as well as providing a proper ending with his longtime teammates and coaches.
“There’s kids from like six hours away that are on the same team as me,” Reiff said. “I think it will be kind of fun to get to know these kids from different regions of the state. It will also be a nice sendoff, playing with Peerson, Coach Nemitz and Coach Budden one more time. Kind of conclude the season for good and have a little closure.”
And like his coach, Kephart admits the devastating end to the season still weighs heavily on his mind, but views next week as a way to put a positive spin on his last prep basketball memory.
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think about it every single day,” Kephart said. “I wish the outcome would have been different, but I feel like this will be an opportunity to provide a better memory than my last seconds of basketball ending the way I didn’t want it to.”
On the girls side, the all-star games will take place next Wednesday. Platteville’s Brandon Temperly will lead the Division 4 South team, along with Lancaster’s Mark Uppena and Brian Knapp as his assistants.
The D4 South coaches will host a meet and greet for the entire team Sunday at Lancaster High School, followed by a pool party, campfire, and cookout. The team will stay in Lancaster for the night and travel together to Wisconsin Dells on Monday.
“We’re gonna add a little more to it to hopefully get the connections with these girls,” Uppena said. “Two days is really all it ends up being if you don’t extend this out, which sometimes if not enough if you want to make these girls have strong connections and bonds and really get to know each other.”
Wednesday’s game will be a swan song for Uppena, who is retiring as Lancaster’s girls coach after coaching for 28 years in the school district.
“I’ve been involved with coaching basically all my life,” Uppena said. “This will be a great way for me to go out one last time and lace ‘em up so to speak. It’s a great honor to be able to coach high level players and hopefully make some connections with these young ladies.”
The game will give Uppena the chance to coach senior standout Bridee Burks a final time before she continues her career at Idaho State in the fall.
“He’s coached us since we were very little,” Burks said. “I started with him coaching and I’m gonna finish my high school career with him coaching, so that’s pretty special.”
Burks said she looks forward to competing with elite players from around Wisconsin.
“I’m excited to represent Lancaster and have some of the same fans come out and support me, and to play with a lot of good girls — some of the same competition I’ve played against, but now we get to be on the same team.”
Along with being selected, players needed to raise $500 to compete in the event, with the proceeds supporting the MAAC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer).
“It’s a thing that hits close to home here in Lancaster,” Burks said. “We’ve had a couple kids diagnosed with childhood cancer, so it’s a very good cause to raise money for and be able to play for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.