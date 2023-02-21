Kirsten Butcher couldn’t have been more proud of the journey the Western Dubuque girls bowling team took this season.
After graduating four seniors from a squad that posted back-to-back third-place finishes at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament, the Bobcats entered the season with moderate expectations. But they put in the work and ended right back in Waterloo for the state tournament.
Western Dubuque took a pair of nail-biting losses on Tuesday to finish fourth at Cadillac XBC.
“It was a challenge to get here, but we all came together, bonded and made it happen,” said Butcher, a senior who will bowl at William Woods University in Missouri next season. “It took a lot of hard work, working together as a team and working on making spares.
“It’s an amazing feeling to get back here. And it’s rewarding to know that we put our minds to accomplishing this, and we got it.”
The Bobcats’ lineup also included senior Oliva Thul; juniors Addison Kress, Claire McGrane and individual state qualifier Baylee Neyen; and sophomore Megan Vaske. The Bobcats landed the seventh seed for bracketed play with a 15-game Baker count of 2,646.
“It was a lot like districts last week: We started out bowling really well the first two sets, but then we kind of dropped off a little bit in the third,” Western Dubuque coach Larry Knipper said. “We were as high as the fourth seed before we tailed off a little bit. But, to the girls’ credit, they bounced back and bowled really well in match play.”
The Bobcats upset second-seeded DeWitt Central, 3-1, in the quarterfinals before dropping a 3-2 decision to sixth-seeded Council Bluffs Lewis Central in the semifinals. Lewis Central won the deciding game on a last-ball strike to close out a 181-180 decision.
In the third-place match, Newton squeaked out a 3-2 decision. Western Dubuque won the middle two games before Newton rallied.
“From where we started the season to where we are now, I couldn’t be more proud,” Knipper said. “They did a great job all season long, and they improved all year long.
“Making it to state isn’t as easy as some people might think. But the girls take a lot of pride in the program, and they work at it. It’s a good feeling to make it and finish in the top four in the state.”
WEST DELAWARE’S SHONTZ PLACES 4TH
West Delaware’s Louis Shontz finished fourth in the Class 1A boys individual tournament after earning the No. 2 seed for bracketed play at Maple Lanes in Waterloo. Shontz rolled games of 236, 222 and 267 for a national honor count 725 in qualifying 44 pins behind Council Bluffs St. Albert’s Adam Denny.
Shontz edged Clarke’s Shay Mathews, 233-225, in the quarterfinals before dropping a 249-203 decision to St. Albert’s Cole Pekny. Denny defeated his teammate, 267-189, for the title, while Clarke’s Ashton Giza took third with a 247-212 decision over Shontz.
Dubuque Wahlert’s Aaron Kluesner wrapped up his senior year with a 12th-place individual finish. The two-handed bowler shot 184-242-214 for a 640 series.
Lucas Ihrig, who led Maquoketa to its first-ever state team championship on Monday, finished 22nd with a 178-181-214—573.
IHRIG TAKES 12TH IN CLASS 1A GIRLS TOURNAMENT
Hadley Ihrig, who helped Maquoketa to the Class 1A team championship on Monday, finished 12th in the individual portion of the tournament at Maple Lanes with a 179-210-201—590, while West Delaware’s Lydia Helms placed 15th with a 191-185-200—576.
Maquoketa’s Alysa Kies took 25th with a 160-193-135—488, Ali Simmons finished 30th at 144-155-169—468, and Chloe Fousey placed 31st at 161-144-137—442.
Forest City’s Kali Johnson, the No. 1 seed, defeated Camanche’s third-seeded Abbi Nylin, 249-158, for the individual championship.
