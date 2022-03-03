After a 13-year run in Ames, Iowa, the Midwest High School Hockey League will shift its season-ending tournament to West Des Moines this weekend.
The event will take place at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex, a new state-of-the-art facility that features a 1,500-seat hockey arena within 300,000 square feet of indoor space for other sporting events. All 13 teams qualified, with the top three regular-season finishers receiving byes.
Here is a capsule look at the tournament:
Seeds: 1, Waterloo (29-2-1); 2, Des Moines Oak Leafs (27-4-1); 3, Kansas City (26-3-3); 4, Des Moines Capitals (21-9-2); 5, Sioux City (20-10-2); 6, Lincoln (18-12-2); 7, Omaha (17-12-3); 8, Cedar Rapids (12-19-1); 9, Quad City (11-19-2); 10, Dubuque (11-19-2); 11, Mason City (11-19-2); 12, Ames (4-27-1); 13, Fremont (1-31-2).
Today’s qualifying games: Cedar Rapids vs. Quad City, 10 a.m.; Omaha vs. Dubuque, noon; Lincoln vs. Mason City, 2 p.m.; Sioux City vs. Ames, 4 p.m.; Des Moines Capitals vs. Fremont, 6 p.m.
Friday’s quarterfinals: Sioux City-Ames winner vs. Capitals-Fremont winner, noon; Kansas City vs. Lincoln-Mason City winner, 2 p.m.; Oak Leafs vs. Omaha-Dubuque winner, 4 p.m.; Waterloo vs. Cedar Rapids-Quad City winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s semifinals: noon and 2 p.m.
Sunday’s games: Consolation, 12:30 p.m.; championship 2:30 p.m.
Familiar foe: The Dubuque Saints will begin their postseason journey against the team that ended their season a year ago. The Omaha Jr. Lancers edged Dubuque, 3-2, in USA Hockey’s 16-team National High School Tournament in Omaha, Neb., last spring. Omaha went on to win the national championship game. Dubuque also placed third in the season-ending MHSHL tournament in Ames last spring. The teams split a two-game series Nov. 6-7 in Dubuque.
Dubuque honor roll: Dubuque Saints junior Owen King earned one of four defense positions on the 10-plaer all-MHSHL team. He was also one of eight defensemen to be named a MHSHL All-Star, while senior forward Connor Lucas landed honorable mention accolades. The Saints also had 21 players earn the league’s academic achievement award for carrying a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. They include: Beau Baker, Christian Baluyut, Bryce Bechen, Korbin Deutsch, Braden Hathaway, King, Wyatt Kluesner, Cody Kruser, Colt Kuehn, Jack Leverton, Benjamin Meyer, C.J. Mueller, Gavin Nethery, Jacob Noonan, Cameron O’Donnell, Jonah Oberfoell, John Pellegrino, Joseph Ross, Nicolas Ruiz, Blake Sieverding and Tyler White.
Dubuque scoring leaders: King leads the team with 29 points, including eight goals, in 30 games. Lucas has tallied a team-best 18 goals among his 26 points, while Landyn Foht and Tyler White each have 23 points. The Saints have 18 players with at least one point.
Dubuque goaltending leaders: Leverton is 9-14-1 with a 2.88 goals against average and .894 save percentage. Hathaway is 2-6-0 with a 4.16 GAA and .863 save percentage.