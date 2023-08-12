Megan Rojemann was no stranger to the success of Cuba City athletics.
The Potosi, Wis., native grew up less than 20 miles away, and it didn’t take long to hear about long-standing winning traditions that the Cubans prided themselves on. The Telegraph Herald Softball Coach of the Year took over the Cuba City softball program in 2020 and led the Cubans to a sectional semifinal this season, where her team fell just short of a state tournament bid.
Despite losing 10 seniors to graduation, the Cubans tied for a SWAL conference championship before earning a regional title. They finished the season 21-7.
“When I came to Cuba City, it was during COVID, so we didn’t have a softball season,” she said. “There was a solid foundation there, but we had to build up that experience of those girls who were now going to be on varsity for the first time after not getting any playing time the year before.”
Rojemann had been coaching volleyball at Johnson Creek High School where she was also an assistant softball coach.
“My husband and I really missed this area and being close to our families, so Cuba City was a perfect fit,” she said. Rojemann currently teaches high school math in Cuba City as well as her coaching duties.
During the 2021 season, Rojemann’s Cubans finished 13-12 before falling to Boscobel in the regional final. In 2022, they went 13-11 and again fell to Boscobel in the regional final.
“The girls were getting a taste of that postseason success, but they wanted more,” Rojemann said. “They were still developing that experience that they needed to play at the varsity level.”
With four returning starters in 2023, the Cubans made it their mission to put in the offseason work with hopes of furthering their tournament run.
“These girls have a tremendous work ethic, and they are extremely hardworking,” Rojemann said. “You can see their passion for athletics, not only in softball but in other sports they participate in. At the beginning of the season, I wasn’t really sure how we’d do with all the new kids and with being fairly young. These girls wanted it, and they put in the work every single day.”
Led for the second year by sophomore Payton Gile in the pitching circle, the Cubans started the season with a 10-1 record, falling only to Division 3 Dodgeville.
“Payton did a great job as a freshman, and she constantly continues to work on her pitching,” Rojemann said. “She had goals of what she wanted to accomplish, and she worked tremendously hard in the fall and offseason. She did a phenomenal job for us this year.”
Gile finished the year with a 1.28 ERA in 871/3 innings pitched. She struck out 93 batters while giving up 57 hits.
Gile was one of five underclassmen receiving SWAL all-conference honors. She was joined by sophomores Summer Rogers and Ella Vosberg, as well as freshmen Josie Kruser and Addy Schauff.
“Cuba City has had so much success in athletics that it has created a drive and desire to do those things within the softball program,” Rojemann said. “These girls are involved in other sports, and they’ve gotten to taste that success. Now they are seeing their hard work pay off on the softball field.”
The Cubans were able to defeat Boscobel not once, but three times this season, including a 4-0 win in the sectional semifinal.
“To have lost to them in the regional final the previous two years…this was one they really wanted to win,” Rojemann said. “That felt like a big step in the right direction in making it to the sectional final.”
The Cubans just missed out on a trip to the state tournament after a 4-2 loss to eventual state champion Waterloo.
“That was a tough one to lose, but if anything it has shown the girls that they are capable of big things,” Rojemann said. “They want to continue to succeed and see where they can go from here.”