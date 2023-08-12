megan
Buy Now

Cuba City coach Megan Rojemann led her team within one win of the Wisconsin state tournament this spring.

 Shannon Mumm Telegraph Herald

Megan Rojemann was no stranger to the success of Cuba City athletics.

The Potosi, Wis., native grew up less than 20 miles away, and it didn’t take long to hear about long-standing winning traditions that the Cubans prided themselves on. The Telegraph Herald Softball Coach of the Year took over the Cuba City softball program in 2020 and led the Cubans to a sectional semifinal this season, where her team fell just short of a state tournament bid.

Recommended for you

Tags