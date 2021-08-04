BY JIM LEITNER
Telegraph Herald sports editor
Miriam Sheehan received the opportunity of a lifetime to represent her adopted country in the Olympics.
The 16-year-old daughter of Dubuque natives Jim Sheehan and the former Carolyn Hail swam two events in Tokyo.
She swam a 56.64 to finish 38th in the 52-woman field for the 100-meter freestyle, which Australia’s Emma McKeon won in 51.96. Sheehan also turned in a 1:02.49 to take 31st in the 33-woman field for the 100-meter butterfly, which Canada’s Margaret MacNeil won in 55.59.
Sheehan grew up in Arizona before her family relocated to Puerto Rico when her father took advantage of a job opportunity. The Puerto Rican Swimming Federation invited her to join the national team, and she became eligible to represent the country after two years of residency.
“I’m very happy with this decision because we have a very friendly community in Puerto Rico,” Sheehan said on her Olympics athlete page. “It’s like a big family. I’ve been given so many sporting opportunities here. I have been able to attend several competitions such as the junior world championships. That’s something that I would have never had the chance to experience if I had chosen to represent the United States. I have had experiences that I wouldn’t change for anything. I want swimming to be a stronger sport in Puerto Rico.”
Jim Sheehan, who swam at Dubuque Senior before graduating in 1996 and competed at Iowa State University, serves as the Puerto Rican national team coach. Miriam Sheehan’s mother excelled in track and field at Dubuque Hempstead.
Miriam Sheehan joined Jarod Arroyo as Puerto Rico’s two swimming representatives for the Olympics. The Puerto Rican Swimming Federation said they were officially invited to the Games based on the universality rules, which allow up to two athletes (one male and one female) to be invited if they have reached a FINA B standard and no other swimmers in the country have hit a FINA A cut.
O’CONNELL WINS FRONTIER DAYS TITLE
Zwingle, Iowa, native Tim O’Connell continued his stellar summer on the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit. He scored an 89 this weekend on Sankey Pro Rodeo’s MLW’s Irish Eyes to capture the bareback riding championship at the Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming.
In July, O’Connell nearly matched a world record when he won the prestigious Calgary Stampede in Alberta.
GREEN TAKES 7TH AT CROSSFIT GAMES
Rachel Green, of Cascade, Iowa, finished seventh in the women’s 40-44 age division at the CrossFit Games this weekend in Madison, Wis. Green finished with 570 points and missed sixth place by 15 points. Kelly Friel, of the United Kingdom, won the age division with 775 points.
Julia (Wirzbach) Kenyon, a former Dubuque Wahlert softball standout, finished outside of the top 10 in the women’s 35-39 age division. American Whitney Gelin won the title with 755 points.
The CrossFit Games included the top 20 qualifiers in the world in each age division.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE HONORS BLAKE
The Northwoods League summer collegiate wooden bat circuit on Monday named former Dubuque Senior standout Johnny Blake as its pitcher of the night after a stellar outing with the Battle Creek (Mich.) Bombers.
Blake, who recently completed his freshman year at Clarke University, allowed just two hits, struck out eight and issued two walks in six scoreless innings to lead the Bombers to a 9-3 victory over the Green Bay Booyah in Green Bay, Wis.
In 16 innings covering three games with Battle Creek, Blake owns a 2-1 record and 5.06 ERA. He has fanned nine, walked eight and allowed 16 hits.
VOELKER WINS NATIONAL TITLE IN FARGOWest Delaware high school standout wrestler Wyatt Voelker captured the 195 pound Greco-Roman National Title in Fargo, N.D., last month with a 7-5 victory over Florida’s Ryan Cody .
Voelker earned a pair of all-American honors in Fargo. He also finished eighth in the freestyle competition.