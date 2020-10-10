DYERSVILLE, Iowa — If only the big plays came a little sooner for Dyersville Beckman.
After finding themselves in an offensive lull for most of the first three quarters on Friday night, the Trailblazers finally found their footing in the fourth quarter against West Branch with an outright district championship at stake. Beckman had ultimately dug too big of a hole, however, and fell to the Bears, 35-21, at Beckman High School.
“I loved our fight at the end,” Beckman coach Matt Atwater said. “There’s positives here. We’re going to keep pushing ahead.”
Despite the loss, the Trailblazers (4-2, 4-1) still claimed a piece of the Class 1A District 5 championship in a three-way share with the Bears (5-2, 3-1) and Cascade (5-2, 4-1), who topped Durant on the road to earn their share on Friday night. Beckman beat Cascade this season, while Cascade defeated West Branch and West Branch topped Beckman.
Every team makes the playoffs this fall, and postseason brackets will be released today at noon.
“I’m not sure where we’re going to end up from here, but I’ll fight for these kids,” Atwater said. “These kids are fighters. They can’t take away from what we did coming back this season and getting a piece of the district title. Going 4-1 in the district, we’re here. Now what’s the next step? This is why I came to Beckman. I knew we had the capability of doing it and I’m proud of our guys.”
Quarterback Nick Offerman led the Blazers with a huge game, rushing for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. The senior added 111 yards with a score through the air and closed the regular season with 1,007 yards and 12 touchdowns passing and another 450 yards with nine scores rushing.
“You saw what our guys could do, it was just ultimately too late,” Atwater said. “We were in the hole and it’s tough to climb out. I’m proud of the guys though.”
Beckman was hit with a pair of injuries in the third quarter. Linebacker/leading tackler Elliot Naughton suffered a serious right leg injury and was carted off the field on a stretcher. He was taken to a local medical facility and his season is almost certainly over.
Minutes later, leading wide receiver Trent Koelker suffered a shoulder injury and was tended to on the sidelines by a trainer. He returned in the fourth quarter and immediately caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from Offerman that cut Beckman’s deficit to 35-21 with 5:50 to play.
“We lost two guys in that game that are absolute cornerstones for us,” Atwater said. “Elliot does everything for us. We’re all praying for him because that was nasty, that was tough. It was tough to watch that and see it. You have a lull when you see an injury like that and then Trent goes down. It was just tough.”
It took only five plays for Beckman to find the end zone on its second drive of the game, as Offerman found room along the right sideline for a 42-yard touchdown run. The extra point snap was botched as Beckman settled for a 6-0 lead at the 10:39 mark of the second quarter.
The Bears quickly answered, driving 80 yards in six plays and capped with Andy Henson’s 2-yard touchdown run, as West Branch took a 7-6 lead with 7:38 until halftime. After a quick three-and-out by Beckman, the Bears extended their advantage.
West Branch marched 64 yards in 10 plays and chewed 4:23 off the clock, finishing with quarterback Gavin Hierseman hitting tight end Simon Palmer down the seam on a 24-yard touchdown pass at the 1:39 mark for a 14-6 lead that held to halftime.
The Bears ended up scoring 35 unanswered points to extend the lead to 35-6 with 10:17 to play. Offerman scored on a 3-yard run and added the two-point run with 8:23 to go, then he hit Koelker on the long touchdown to cap the scoring.