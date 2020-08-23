Maquoketa coach Kevin Bowman feels his team is right on the cusp.
With a veteran core that has improved their record each year since an 0-9 mark in 2017, combined with a talented group of newcomers, the pieces are in place for a breakout season.
The Cardinals finished 2019 with a 4-5 record. Though they eclipsed their 2018 win total by three games, Bowman, who is entering his 15th season as head coach, felt it could have been even more.
“Our team last year could have been 6-3 very easily,” he said. “That’s part of trying to turn things around when your program hasn’t been winning. Unfortunately, we didn’t have the mentality to come hungry every week.”
Bowman says this year’s team has the key factors to take the next step.
“This group has been through a roller coaster ride. There’s a lot of speed, a lot of returning kids, and some good size. It’s just a good mix.”
Maquoketa will be led by three senior first team all-district returners who put up big numbers in 2019: quarterback Kannon Coakley threw for 1,072 yards with nine passing touchdowns and rushed for 605 yards with seven scores on the ground; leading receiver Caiden Atienza caught 32 passes for 450 yards and five touchdowns; and running back Connor Becker totaled 501 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
They will also bring back solid protection up front, returning three senior starters to their offensive line in second team all-district center Grant Michel; left guard Will Caes; and right tackle Lane Stender.
Becker, who has been part of the rebuild since his freshman year, says senior leadership will be key to this team’s success.
“The leadership from each year has gotten better and better,” he said. “Communication and leading by example helps you become successful down the road.”
Along with his senior leaders, Bowman expects big contributions from members of last year’s freshman/sophomore team that completed a 9-0 undefeated season.
“This wasn’t a team that blew people out,” he said. “They were winning a lot of games 14-7 and 21-20. They were just able to step up and play extremely well and play together as a team. That’s just a wonderful trait to have.”
Becker is looking forward to reconnecting with the underclassman and varsity newcomers and having them be part of his senior campaign.
“We’ve just always had a really good connection and always had a really good relationship with those guys,” he said. “Its exciting to finally get to play with those guys again.”
The season also marks Maquoketa’s move from Class 3A to 2A. While this may look like an advantage on paper, the Cardinals will face four teams that had a 6-3 record last year in Camanche, Monticello, Tipton and West Liberty. The biggest difference, Bowman says, will be a more centralized schedule.
“For us in 3A, it seemed like we traveled quite a bit. We went all the way down south to Keokuk and all the way up to Decorah. It’s funny how 3A is so spread out. Now in 2A it seems like there are lot of local schools.”
With a solid nucleus of proven, senior-led talent, and a wave of newcomers who seemingly know what it takes to win, its no surprise that Atienza has high expectations for this season.
“They’re high (expectations),” he said. “We’ve kind of been paving the way to a winning season, so this year my expectations are high. We are just going to have to prepare each week for that game and not look too far into the future. We are going to be happy to play each week and just play our hardest.”
Above all, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Atienza and Becker are relieved that the fate of their senior seasons will be decided on the field.
“We’re very excited,” Atienza said. “With all the buzz about (whether) they were going to cancel the season; we’re just excited to have the opportunity to get out there.”
Becker echoed Atienza’s excitement and is going to do everything he can to keep good luck on his side.
“Fingers crossed it still sticks through and everything ... you only get your senior year one time and I’m fortunate to be put in this position to play.”
Bowman summed up his elation to playing this season very directly.
“Just tickled,” he said. “I don’t know if there’s any other way to describe that.”