During his three years at Cuba City, senior Brady Olson has made a lasting impact. This week’s Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week moved from the Lomira school district just prior to his sophomore year and has been in the Cubans starting lineup ever since. This season, he is averaging 16.4 points per game, along with 7.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the undefeated and Division 4 top-ranked Cubans.
“In my 49 years coaching at Cuba City, Brady Olson is one of the very best leaders I’ve ever had,” Cuba City coach Jerry Petitigoue said. “We think a great deal alike, and he is like another coach out on the floor. He is constantly putting the team first, and that is what I love so much about him.”
Last Thursday, Brady scored 19 points while grabbing 11 rebounds and five assists in an 84-63 win over Fennimore. Two days later against Division 2 Milwaukee Washington, he nearly finished with a triple-double with 33 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.
“I just love the game of basketball,” Olson said. “But I also really like to win. We all realize this year’s team has the potential to do some special things.”
Olson said the transition from Lomira to Cuba City was an extremely easy one for him.
“Coach Petitgoue is the best coach in the state, and he really cares about his players, and my teammates welcomed me right from the start,” Olson said. “They are a great group of guys and we have a lot of fun playing together.”
Brady was named a team captain all three years at Cuba City, and he enjoys taking on that leadership role for his team.
“I have never been scared to voice my opinion when it comes to basketball,” Olson said. “I always want to win, and I am willing to do whatever it takes to make that happen.”
Brady has grown up around the game of basketball, and has been playing it for as long as he can remember.
“My parents both played at UW-Platteville, and then they both coached high school basketball until I was in the first grade,” he said. “They were my coaches from third through eighth grade. It’s just something we all do together. I can’t imagine my life without it.”
Brady, too, would like to see himself as a coach someday. He has already gotten a head start on his future career, coaching the fourth grade basketball team at Cuba City.
“We have practice twice a week and games on the weekends,” Olson said. “It’s been a lot of fun for me to work with them.”
Added Petitgoue: “Brady told me two years ago that his dream was to be a college coach by the time he’s 35-years-old. I have no doubt that he will do it. He’s going to be an outstanding coach.”
The Cubans have a chance to clinch the conference title outright on Friday when they take on Darlington They will begin their playoff journey on Tuesday, March 3.
“There’s nothing better than playoff basketball,” Brady said. “Last year when we lost to Mineral Point, I never want another last game like that. Having the opportunity to play with this group of guys as a senior, we know what we have is special, and that great things can happen yet.”
Brady plans to continue playing basketball next year, but will not make a decision until the high school season is over.
“St. Leo (Fla.), UW-Parkside, UW-Platteville, UW-Stevens Point, Clarke and Viterbo have expressed interest,” Olson said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to continue playing somewhere next year.”