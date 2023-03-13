Owen Michaels could feel a sense of urgency from the Muskegon Lumberjacks this weekend.
And playing a team with that mindset served as a reminder to the Dubuque Fighting Saints for the final 14 games of the United States Hockey League season. In the Clark Cup Playoffs, you can expect that kind of pushback every night.
The Saints and Lumberjacks traded 4-3 overtime wins Friday and Saturday at Trinity Health Arena in Muskegon, Mich. Dubuque moved into a tie for fourth place with Green Bay, while Muskegon sits 10 points out of the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
“Any time you can get three out of four standings points in a weekend on the road, it’s a step in the right direction for the playoff push,” said Michaels, a veteran center who recently returned to the lineup after suffering a hand injury. “They’re a desperate team, and this was a good learning experience for us. It felt a lot like a playoff series, which will benefit us in the long run, for sure.
“Hopefully, we can build off this as we go into next week. It’s a big weekend, playing the top two teams in the conference. Every point is huge at this point in the season, so we have to get back to work Monday, stay dialed in and be detail oriented.”
The Saints host second-place Youngstown on Thursday and Friday nights, then visit first-place Chicago on Saturday night. Entering this week, just 11 points separate Chicago from Cedar Rapids in the Eastern Conference.
Sacha Boisvert scored just 29 seconds into overtime to lift the Lumberjacks on Saturday night, one night after Max Montes scored in the extra session for Dubuque.
Boisvert took a golden scoring opportunity away from Montes at one end to spring an odd-man rush with Nicholas Rexine and Easton Young the other way. Boisvert fired a shot under the cross bar behind goalie Marcus Brannman after taking Rexine’s pass from behind the goal line.
Dubuque’s Jake Sondreal sent the game into overtime by scoring with just 2:43 remaining in regulation as the Saints rallied from an early two-goal deficit. Gavin Cornforth pressured defenseman Jack Sparkes into a turnover deep in the Muskegon zone, and goalie Raythan Robbins denied Ryan St. Louis in the blue paint. But Sondreal backhanded his 10th goal of the season into the net to make it 3-3.
“Tonight was the first time me, Corny and Ryan played together, but the coaches decided to go with guys who were rolling and moving their feet,” Sondreal said. “We dominated the first shift we played together, so they put us back out there. Corny got Sparkes to cough it up, Ryan tried to stuff it in, and I just came in for the rebound.
“It’s definitely a good feeling to have the opportunity to get out there at the end of the game and contribute, especially at this time of the year when every point is so huge.”
Dubuque (25-17-5-1) pulled into a tie with Green Bay (26-19-2-2) for fourth place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference with 14 games remaining in the regular season, while Muskegon (21-24-3-0) kept alive its faint hopes for catching Cedar Rapids (24-17-4-3) for the sixth and final playoff berth in the East. The Saints have earned standings points in seven straight games and own a 5-0-2-0 record in that span.
For the second straight night, the Lumberjacks scored two quick goals to seize momentum.
Jacob Terpstra converted an odd-man rush just 7:41 into the game to open the scoring. Rexine and Teddy Spitznagel assisted on Terpstra’s second goal of the season. Just 33 seconds later, a neutral zone turnover led to another odd-man rush and Michael Callow’s 14th goal of the season. Joe Connor and Cody Croal led the rush, and Callow scored after trailing the play.
On Friday night, Owen Keefe and Ty Henricks scored 10 seconds apart early in the third period to tie the game, 3-3.
Cornforth cut the deficit in half on his third goal of the season with just 33 seconds remaining in the period. Brannman moved the puck along the left-wing wall to Riley Stuart, who found a streaking Cornforth in the neutral zone. Cornforth made a touch pass to Noah Powell, then headed for the net. Robbins stopped Powell’s shot from the left circle, but Cornforth roofed the rebound from a sharp angle to make it 2-1.
“I was kind of in shock when I scored, because it’s been a little while, but it felt really good,” said Cornforth, a rookie whose last goal came on Dec. 3 against Cedar Rapids. “It kind of got us going.
“Credit the other team, because they played well at the start of the game, but we took it to them in the third. The boys were fired up to get at them in the third.”
Muskegon regained a two-goal cushion 8:48 into the second period on Croal’s 13th goal of the season. The Lumberjacks caught Dubuque in a line change, Nathan McBrayer made a long outlet pass, and Croal beat Brannman low along the ice on a breakaway.
James Reeder again pulled the Saints within a goal when he scored a shorthanded goal 11:23 into the second period. Jayden Jubenvill’s clearing attempt sprung a 2-on-1, and Sondreal made a spinning backhanded pass to a trailing Reeder, who rifled his 14th goal of the season inside the right post.
Dubuque outshot Muskegon, 41-25, but went 0-for-5 on the power play. The Lumberjacks went 0-for-2 with the man advantage.
“I don’t think we’ve put up 40 shots all year, honestly, but that is a sign that we played really well tonight,” coach Kirk MacDonald said. “We had a few pucks jump over our sticks, and their goalie played really well, but I really liked the way we played. That last 10 minutes of regulation, Muskegon barely touched the puck.”
