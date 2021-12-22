The Cascade boys basketball team is heading into the holiday break with a much-needed confidence boost.
Cole McDermott erupted for 31 points, Justin Roling added 15, and Cass Hoffman chipped in 11, as the Cougars earned their second victory of the season with a 68-34 rout at West Liberty on Tuesday.
Cedar Falls 80, Dubuque Senior 61 — At Nora Gym: Landon Sauser led the Rams (3-2) with 15 points, Jonathan Wille had 10 and Jacob Williams scored nine in a loss to the Tigers on Tuesday.
Western Dubuque 61, Waterloo West 43 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats powered to a victory Tuesday over the Wahawks in their Mississippi Valley Conference matchup.
Marion 63, Maquoketa 55 — At Marion, Iowa: The Cardinals fell Tuesday on the road against the Wolves in their WaMaC Conference matchup.
Bellevue 72, Iowa City Regina 40 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets cruised to the convincing home victory over the Regals on Tuesday.
Southwestern 46, Fennimore 44 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Wildcats overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to edge Fennimore on Tuesday night. Peerson Kephart and Nate Reiff had 13 points apiece for Southwestern. Mark Kenney led Fennimore with 18.
Wauzeka-Steuben 64, Boscobel 43 — At Wauzeka, Wis.: The Bulldogs fell Tuesday on the road in non-conference play.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellevue Marquette 38, West Carroll 29 -- At Bellevue, Iowa: Elise Kilburg scored 14 points and Megan Kremer added 11 as the Mohawks beat the Thunder in an interstate defensive battle on Wednesday night.
Stockton 52, Pecatonica 50 — At Stockton, Ill.: Brynn Haas scored 23 points and Kenze Haas added 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Blackhawks (9-4) held off Pecatonica (10-5) on Wednesday.
Dubuque Wahlert 63, Waterloo East 35 — At Wahlert Gym: Claire Lueken was lights out from downtown, sinking five 3-pointers and a game-high 19 points. Maria Freed added 17 points as Wahlert snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 60, Dubuque Hempstead 51 (OT) — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Camdyn Kay led the Mustangs with 16 points, Chandler Houselog and Jaelyn Tigges added 12 apiece, but Hempstead dropped a heartbreaker in overtime on Tuesday.
Cedar Falls 71, Dubuque Senior 57 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: The Tigers cruised to a victory over the Rams on Tuesday in their Mississippi Valley Conference tilt.
Waterloo West 66, Western Dubuque 29 — At Waterloo, Iowa: The Wahawks built a 42-16 lead at halftime and cruised to a victory over the Bobcats on Tuesday
Cascade 39, West Liberty 37 — At West Liberty, Iowa: The Cougars held off the Comets for a River Valley Conference victory on Tuesday.
Iowa City Regina 53, Bellevue 37 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets (4-4) jumped out to a 13-8 advantage after the first quarter, but Iowa City Regina responded to win on Tuesday. Ka’Lynn DeShaw led Bellevue with 15 points.
Marion 65, Maquoketa 55 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals fell at home Tuesday to the Wolves in WaMaC Conference action.
Mount Vernon 45, West Delaware 31 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: The Mustangs outscored the Hawks, 24-10, in the second half to come away with a WaMaC Conference victory on Tuesday.
North Linn 84, Edgewood-Colesburg 43 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Lynx rolled to a Tri-Rivers Conference victory over the Vikings on Tuesday.
Lansing Kee 46, Clayton Ridge 40 — At Lansing, Iowa: The Hawks clipped the Eagles on Tuesday in an Upper Iowa Conference tilt.
Maquoketa Valley 43, Central City 42 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats edged Central City on Tuesday by the narrowest margin in a Tri-Rivers Conference showdown.
Prairie du Chien 58, Westby 33 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lily Krahn led the Blackhawks with 27 points, Teagan Radloff poured in 12 and Ashlynn Knapp added 11 in a rout of Westby on Tuesday.
Black Hawk 23, Darlington 22 — At South Wayne, Wis.: The Warriors clipped the Redbirds on Tuesday in non-conference action.
Ithaca 42, Iowa-Grant 37 — At Livingston, Wis.: Ithaca edged the Panthers in their non-conference contest Tuesday.
River Ridge (Wis.) 46, Southwestern 25 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Timberwolves routed the Wildcats in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Southwestern/Cuba City 131.05, Geneseo (Ill.) 125.4 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Quin Haesler and Shelby Fuerstenberg (8.1) tied for gold on the uneven bars, and Haesler claimed titles in floor exercise (9.2) and all-around (34.325) as the co-op edged Geneseo on Tuesday.
HALL OF FAME
Cascade deadline nears — The deadline to nominate a deserving candidate for the Cascade High School Athletic Hall of Fame is Dec. 31. Nomination information can be found through the link https://t.co/Wpxd8zGr4U which has been posted on the Cascade High School website.
The Cascade High School Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 2019 and inducted its first class earlier this year, as legendary coaches Bob Davidshofer, Al Marshall, and Jerry Roling were enshrined during a ceremony at American Legion Post 528 in Cascade.
The Class of 2022 will be chosen from eligible nominations by a committee made up of CHS coaches, supporters, and alumni. The date for the 2022 induction ceremony will be revealed at a later date.