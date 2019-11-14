Clarke volleyball saw its run in the Heart of America Conference tournament come to a close on Wednesday night.
The Pride were swept in the league tournament semifinals by NAIA No. 15-ranked Central Methodist, 25-21, 25-16, 25-15, in Fayette, Mo.
Clarke (27-8) was led by eight kills and 11 digs from Dubuque Hempstead grad Kasey Davis. Maddie Ro added nine assists for the Pride.
Central Methodist (29-3) took advantage of 20 Clarke errors in the victory.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 81, St. Ambrose 58 — At Kehl Center: The NAIA No. 19-ranked Pride (4-0) got 22 points apiece from Makenna Haase and former Western Dubuque standout Morgan Pitz.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 73, Winona State 70 — At Winona, Minn.: Nick Marshall scored 20 points as the Pride won an exhibition contest.