Benton’s Rex Blaine shoots the ball over Shullsburg’s Kaile Scott during their Mike Alexander Christmas Classic consolation game on Thursday night in Benton, Wis. Blaine scored 29 points as the Zephyrs earned a 66-52 win.
BENTON, Wis. — The host Benton Zephyrs used a 21-2 run late in the first half to take a 37-18 halftime lead and held off the Shullburg Miners, 66-52, in the consolation game of the Mike Alexander Christmas Classic on Thursday night.
The Miners (1-8) nearly pulled off a comeback effort in the second half, pulling to within 46-40 following a 3-pointer from Landon Leahy with 10:48 remaining, but Benton went on to outscore the Miners, 20-6, during the final stretch.
“I thought we played really well during the first half for the most part,” Benton coach David Neis said. “When we get the ball down into the post things really seem to open up for us, and our guys were doing a great job of that in the first half.”
The Zephyrs (8-2) had another solid performance from junior big man Rex Blaine, who poured in 29 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
“Rex is just a special player,” Neis said. “He has matured a lot over the past year, and he’s learned to slow himself down on the court. He doesn’t force bad shots, and when teams start to key on him he is able to find the open man effectively.”
Blaine also provides a solid outside threat for the Zephyrs, shooting 47% from 3-point range.
“He provides us with so many things,” Neis said. “On defense, he is a great shot blocker. He grabs rebounds on both ends of the floor. He’s just doing a lot of things well right now.”
The Miners were able to go on a run of their own in the second half, with back-to-back treys from Heath Poppy and JJ Berendes to pull the Miners within six at the 12:24 mark.
“They came out in the second half and really started knocking shots down,” Blaine said. “We just had to keep our energy up and continue to communicate with one another. When we do that we are unstoppable.”
A 3-pointer from Eli Blaine and a three-point play from Rex Blaine quickly put the lead back up to 10 points, and the Zephyrs continued to hold on to the double-digit lead.
Nate Keleher added 12 points for the Zephyrs, while Chad Haffele added 11 and Nate Lawrence chipped in with nine.
The Miners were led by Poppy with 18 points and Kaile Scott with 13, all of which came in the second half. Berendes added 10 points for Shullsburg.