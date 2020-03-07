PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Even when Justin Fox was off, he was on.
It was fitting that Fox put the exclamation point on 8th-ranked UW-Platteville’s resounding 86-74 win over Concordia Wisconsin on Friday on Bo Ryan Court at Williams Fieldhouse in NCAA Division III first-round tournament action.
He was in the right spot at the right time all night.
Fox scored a game-high 18 points off the Pioneer’s bench, the last points coming late on a breakaway basket that was allowed when Concordia’s Joey Zietlow was called for goaltending.
“I don’t know (if the shot was going to go in),” Fox said. “I was going to dunk it and I then I changed my mind as I was going up with it.”
The Pioneers (23-4) shook off a slow start to advance to tonight’s second round.
In fact, both teams were shaky to start. Platteville, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season champs, missed its first five field goals and had nearly as many turnovers in the first four minutes of play.
Concordia coughed up three turnovers and went just 1-for-6 from the field in the early going as both teams tried to find their footing on the big stage.
“We had a bit of nervousness,” Platteville coach Jeff Gard said. “Maybe it was the excitement of hosting. I’m just proud of our guys how we stuck together.
“(Fox) gave us a huge lift tonight. Not only from an offensive side of things, but also controlling the boards. It’s the mentality we have. Whether you (start) or not, you come out and you put your best foot forward, and that’s what (Fox) did.”
Concordia took command thanks to a pair of Zietlow treys. But Platteville would find its groove with Fox and Kyle Tuma providing the path.
Tuma gave the Pioneers their first lead of the game with a 3-pointer at the 10:46-mark of the first half as Platteville began to heat up on both ends of the court.
After the cold start, the Pioneers knocked down 8 of 10 shots during a stretch that saw them go from down four points to up 11.
They also forced the Falcons (19-10) into three straight turnovers to catapult themselves back in front.
Fox came off the Platteville bench to score more than double his season average (4.6) with 10 points in the first half. His backdoor layup with 2 seconds left before halftime gave the Pioneers a 40-29 lead at the break.
Tuma completed a three-point play early in the second half during a physical exchange under the basket as the Pioneers took their biggest lead of the game, 47-33.
But Zietlow keyed another Concordia run with two more 3-pointers before Platteville’s duo of Fox and Blake McCann would quiet the 9-2 Falcon run with big buckets for the Pioneers. McCann connected on consecutive trips down the court to push Platteville’s back to double digits.
But Concordia had an answer every time Platteville pulled away. Jared Jurss buried two long 3-pointers - the second from 25-feet to draw Concordia within 63-58, the closest the Falcons had been since the 9:00-mark of the first half.
Then Platteville turned it on. The Pioneers made 7 of their next 8 shots - including a trio, compliments of McCann and Fox, to pull away and advance into tonight’s second round matchup with St.Thomas. The Tommies defeated St. Norbert 67-60 in the night’s opening game.
In all, five players scored in double figures for Platteville as the Pioneers scorched the nets for 55 percent field-goal shooting. Quentin Shields had 17, McCann 15, WIAC co-player of the year Carter Voelker 13 and Tuma 11.
Zietlow had 20 for Concordia, which was outrebounded by the Pioneers, 36-20.
“Everybody keys on (Shields and Voelker) and I just tried to be in the right spot at the right time,” Fox said. “You get to this point in the season, it’s either eat or get eaten. Tonight I guess we ate.”