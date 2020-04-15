Jimmy Glynn needed to take a little different approach when completing the process of selecting his home for the next four years.
With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down most aspects of college athletic recruiting, Glynn turned to alternative methods before committing to the University of Nebraska-Omaha for next season. He became the 19th member of this year’s Dubuque Fighting Saints team to secure an opportunity at the NCAA Division I level and the first since the United States Hockey League canceled the remainder of its season last month.
“I’ve been talking to UNO since Christmas break, and I was actually in the process of setting up a visit when all the COVID-19 stuff happened,” Glynn, who turned 20 on Feb. 24, said Tuesday afternoon. “So, I had a pretty good idea about their program and what they have to offer. I just couldn’t make the actual visit. Over-the-phone communication was really about the only thing that wasn’t shut down, so I had to rely on that quite a bit.
“I had to do a little more research on my end. But, when I told them I was interested in them, they sent me a few videos of the campus, the rink and the dorm situation, and that definitely helped paint a picture of what UNO looked like and the family culture they have there. So, I feel really good about going there.”
The 5-foot-10, 172-pound forward from Lemont, Ill., made the Saints’ roster as a free agent in September after being drafted by and cut by the Fargo Force last summer. He contributed seven goals, 18 points, 16 penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating in 45 games while playing in all situations for the Saints’ staff of head coach Oliver David and assistants Evan Dixon and Justin Hale.
“This season really worked out well for me, because I learned so much by playing for this coaching staff,” Glynn said. “It was a relief to make the team out of camp but I knew I had to keep working every day to keep that spot, and that made me so much better of a player. It was a great learning opportunity, and I feel like it progressed my hockey a lot. None of this would be possible without the coaches, staff, billets and fans of Dubuque for all they did for me this season.”
David considered Glynn a “coach’s dream” because of his team-first attitude and willingness to work outside of his comfort zone.
“Jimmy is the type of person who will always be able to find his way in a team dynamic, whether it’s the next four years at Omaha or whatever career path he decides to take after hockey,” David said. “There’s a consistency and a reliability to him that will always serve him well.
“He really blossomed with us, and I’m really happy he landed where he has. He’s going to be a great fit for Omaha.”
Glynn spent the previous two seasons playing for former Saints associate head coach Joe Coombs with the Jamestown Rebels of the North American Hockey League. He tallied 15 goals and 48 points in 106 games with the Rebels.
“I loved playing for Coombsy, too,” said Glynn, a product of the Chicago youth hockey system. “He really instilled the hard-work, effort and compete levels you need to play Junior hockey. He definitely helped me prepare my game for the USHL.”