Jackson Jobe didn’t have to look very far to find an ideal role model for his aspiring athletic career.
His father, Brandt Jobe, earned his PGA Tour card in 1991 and, to this day, maintains a passion for the sport that drives him to constantly work on his game at the Champions Tour level. And golfers don’t have teammates to push them onto the practice range.
A similar mentality helped Jackson Jobe evolve into one of the top prospects in the high school graduating Class of 2021 for next summer’s Major League Baseball Draft. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound right-handed pitcher from Oklahoma City features a 96 mph fastball, and, at age 18, the spin rate on his breaking ball already ranks higher than the major league average.
Jackson’s mother is Dubuque native Jennifer (Lukens) Jobe, and the family frequently visits the Key City. He also played in this summer’s Perfect Game All-American Classic with Dubuque catcher Ian Moller and will become a teammate of former Western Dubuque all-stater Calvin Harris at the University of Mississippi next fall.
“My dad always encouraged me to work at it, and he insisted that he wasn’t going to do it for me,” Jackson Jobe said this week. “He told me if I’m going to go to the next level, it has to be me who wants to do it, not him. I kind of made that mentality and worked on it myself.
“He’s not the type of dad who will push me super hard or yell at me if I go 0-for-3 in a game, but he’s always there as someone I can talk to if I had a bad day. He’s really supportive. To have someone in my family who has made it in professional sports is really nice. We can talk about the physical side of the game and, more importantly, the mental side of the game. He has a way of helping me slow things down so I can be mentally prepared to play. Golf and baseball are obviously very different sports, but the mental side is very similar.”
Brandt Jobe encouraged his son to play multiple sports, and Jackson excelled in football, basketball and baseball in his formative years. As a quarterback, Jackson led Heritage Hall High School to an Oklahoma state championship two years ago and a berth in the semifinals in 2019, so several major college programs began recruiting him for football.
But baseball always held Jackson’s heart. He stopped playing basketball during his freshman year because it overlapped with the high school baseball season, and he opted not to play football this season after his baseball stock took off this summer.
“Baseball has always been what he enjoys the most,” Brandt Jobe, 55, said. “I always told him, ‘I’m not going to tell you what to do or how to do it.’ It has to be up to you, and it will figure itself out. It has to be your passion. If you don’t have the passion to put in the work on your own, it’s just not going to happen.
“Passion is the biggest part of the equation. You have to be willing to put in the work for that little bit of hopeful glory, and in sports, there’s not enough glory. You can put in all the hard work and still fail. You have to be able to pick yourself up and work harder and get better and have that drive to see how good you can be. That passion is either in you or it’s not.”
Brandt Jobe, an all-American golfer at UCLA in the 1980s, drove that message home years ago. At one point, he stopped asking Jackson to go out in the backyard to throw around the baseball or football. Jackson had to be the one who asked him.
“And now I’m probably playing catch or running pass routes for him more than I did before,” Brandt Jobe laughed. “But he has that drive. He wants it. I’ve told him many times that he doesn’t have to be involved in sports for me to be proud of him. But, whatever he decides to do in life, I just want him to give it 100 percent and bust his tail at it.
“That’s the way our family is. You have to own it. I will help him in any way I can, but he has to be the one who says, ‘Hey, I want to try this.’ It has to be something he wants and not something I think he should do. So far, it seems to be working really well, because his work ethic is really impressive.”
Jackson Jobe’s baseball stock only recently began to take off.
Rather than starting off with elite travel teams where playing time might be limited, he stayed closer to home and had bigger roles on teams. His versatility at shortstop, third base, second base and centerfield — in addition to pitching — then made him an attractive prospect for elite travel teams and, eventually, Ole Miss.
“What makes high school baseball so much fun right now is playing all the different positions and helping my team win however I can,” Jackson Jobe said. “Right now, I’m not quite ready to be a pitcher-only. I’m going to bring my infield glove, my pitching glove and my bat to Ole Miss.
“I love pitching. I love playing shortstop. I love hitting. If pitching is what’s going to get me there, I’m completely fine with that. I really enjoy being on the mound.”
Jobe entered the prestigious 2020 Perfect Game National Showcase in Hoover, Ala., primarily as a shortstop but emerged as an elite-level right-handed pitcher after scouts saw his explosive arm, loose and whippy arm stroke and quality change-up. He topped out at 96 mph on his fastball, and the spin rate on his slider reached roughly 3,100 rpm. (Most MLB pitchers post spin rates in the upper 2,000s).
Perfect Game projected him as a high-level NCAA Division I prospect as a middle infielder but a Day 1 draft pick as a pitcher.
After scouts first saw his spin rate, his phone blew up the next day.
“It’s nice to know I have something that stands out, because that’s what really helps you get noticed,” Jobe said. “Everyone is always looking for that one thing that separates you from everybody else. It’s awesome to know I have one of those, and I’m very grateful for that.”
Both Jackson and Brandt Jobe believe the high spin rate evolved from the youngster’s football throwing motion. Brandt discouraged his son from throwing breaking balls until age 14, because he knew the torque would later lead to elbow and arm issues.
“I basically throw my slider like my fastball, with the same intent,” Jackson Jobe said. “I throw it hard, and I don’t baby it. But there’s nothing crazy with my grip or anything like that. Other than that, I don’t really know how to explain it. I thank God that I have it. It’s awesome to have something like that in my back pocket.”