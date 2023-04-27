Something about running at Stanford University brings out the best in Kassie Parker.
The Loras College graduate student from Guttenberg, Iowa, turned in another record-breaking performance in Palo Alto, Calif., to earn NCAA Division III Athlete of the Week honors from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The American Rivers Conference also named Parker as its female athlete of the week.
Parker competed in the Payton Jordan Invitational on Friday to take a shot at the all-time Division III record in the 5,000 meters. She posted a 15:37.0 to eclipse a 20-year-old record set by Wartburg College’s Missy Buttry. Parker finished seventh out of 19 competitors in her section, and was the only Division III runner in the event, while breaking the record by 0.48 seconds
Earlier this month, Parker bettered her own 10,000-meter time with a 32:36.22 to set the Division III record in that event, also in Palo Alto, Calif. The USTFCCCA also named her athlete of the week for that performance.
UNI’s Snitker, Schnee, Pettinger honored for academics — The University of Northern Iowa’s Reed Snitker, Sam Schnee and Noah Pettinger were recognized by the Missouri Valley Football Conference for their academic success.
Snitker, a former Dubuque Hempstead standout, landed the President’s Council Academic Award, the Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award and landed on the MVFC Honor Roll. Schnee, a former Dubuque Senior standout, received the Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award and landed on the MVFC Honor Roll. Pettinger, also a former Hempstead star, made the MVFC Honor Roll.
Four Panthers earned the President’s Council Academic Award for maintaining a minimum grade point average of 3.50 or higher during the fall 2022 semester, while 18 members of the UNI roster earned recognition with the Commissioners’ Academic Excellence Awards for posting a 3.20 cumulative GPA, and 55 athletes on the 2022 roster earned a spot on the league’s honor roll for maintaining a 3.00 GPA.
Savary earning mound time at Iowa —Dubuque Wahlert graduate Aaron Savary, a right-handed pitcher, has made seven appearances with the University of Iowa baseball team in his freshman campaign. He is 0-0 with a 0.69 ERA and 15 strikeouts against six walks in 13 innings of work. In Big Ten play, he has eight strikeouts and four walks without allowing an earned run in six innings. Opponents are hitting just .191 against him.
Spartans sweep lacrosse honors — The University of Dubuque’s Ben Farraday and Ryan Doyle earned Midwest Lacrosse Conference offensive and defensive player of the week honors.
Farraday, a senior from Wheaton, Ill., scored 12 goals and added two assists in the Spartans’ two MLC games last week. He earned the second MLC weekly honor of his career.
Doyle, a sophomore from Brighton Beach, Mich., had 18 ground balls, 16 caused turnovers and added two goals and four assists in the two league games last week. This marks the eighth overall weekly honor for Doyle and his fourth this season.
Loras volleyball trio named all-American — Loras men’s volleyball players Patrick Mahoney, Corey Mayotte and Joe Horn were among the 35 athletes named as American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Americans on Tuesday morning. Mahoney and Mayotte earned recognition on the AVCA second team list, while Horn was selected as an honorable mention All-American.
Mahoney, who was the program’s first ever all-American in 2021, and Mayotte are the first Duhawks men’s volleyball players to land second-team accolades. All three players earned AVCA all-region honors last week.
Mahoney, a graduate student from Oak Lawn, Ill., led the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin with 98 total blocks during the regular season. His 104 blocks are fifth in the country and his 1.32 blocks per set is best in the nation. Additionally, he ranks seventh nationally with a hitting percentage of .436.
Mayotte, a sophomore from Geneva, Ill., led the team in several offensive categories, including kills (292) and points per set (4.03). In the regular season, Mayotte was top-10 in the CCIW in attacking percentage (.355).
Horn, a senior setter from Oak Lawn, Ill., recorded 727 assists in the regular season (768 including postseason) for an average of 9.82 assists per set. He ranked third in the conference in digs per set (1.95) and was fifth in the league in service aces (27).
A-R-C honors Houghton — Loras’ Grace Houghton, a senior from Marengo, Ill., earned A-R-C softball player of the week honors on Monday. The designated player went 8-for-19 to bat .421 over the six games and racked up a total of eight RBIs and six extra-base hits. Three of her extra-base knocks came in the form of two-run home runs.
Senior grad feted by A-R-C — Luther College’s Riley O’Donnell, a sophomore from Dubuque Senior, earned A-R-C women’s tennis player of the week honors after leading the Norse to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive year after winning the conference title over the weekend. She clinched the championship on Saturday with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Coe’s Courtney Carstensen and took down Loras’ Leia Papanicholas, 6-1, 6-3, in the semifinals.
