Loras College graduate student Kassie Parker earned NCAA Division III Athlete of the Week honors from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association after setting the national record in the 5,000.

Something about running at Stanford University brings out the best in Kassie Parker.

The Loras College graduate student from Guttenberg, Iowa, turned in another record-breaking performance in Palo Alto, Calif., to earn NCAA Division III Athlete of the Week honors from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The American Rivers Conference also named Parker as its female athlete of the week.

