The third annual Cascade Hometown Days 5K road race was held Saturday to kick off the second day off the weekend-long celebration.

Two Cascade natives claimed top honors as Adam Knepper was the overall male winner with a time of 19:30, and Hallie Kelchen (22:05) was the top female finisher.

Bernard’s Jake Wagner (27:04) had the fastest time among the walkers. Other age bracket winners in Saturday’s race include Bradley Dolphin (male 14 & under); Carley Conrad (female 14 & under); Giovanni Vega (male 15-18); Nolan Noonan (male 19-29); Rebecca Trumm (female 19-19); Austin Brown (male 30-39); Megan Aduddell (female 30-39); Andrew Kauder (male 40-49); Emily Moore (female 40-49); Randy Gehl (male 50-59); Anne Kauder (female (50-59); Ted Olson (male 60 & over); Jacquie Manternach (female 60 & over).

