Greg Brown’s resume spoke for itself before he stepped foot in Dubuque last summer.
But, a season as head coach of the Fighting Saints in the ultra-competitive United States Hockey League put one last layer of polish on that resume to prepare him for his dream job.
Boston College introduced the soft-spoken 54-year-old Hartford, Conn., native as its new head coach during a press conference Monday morning. He returns to the Heights, where he starred as a defenseman, served as a team captain and later worked alongside Hall of Fame coach Jerry York as an assistant coach for 14 seasons.
“I’m so excited to be back here at Boston College,” Brown said. “I really don’t have the words to describe how enjoyable it is to be walking in here for the first time today and starting work tomorrow. It’s going to be a fun, fun journey.”
Brown led the Saints to a 40-16-3-3 record — the second-most wins since the team returned to the USHL in 2010-11 — during his season in Dubuque. The Saints enjoyed a 16-win improvement from 2020-21 on his watch.
“Any time you get practice being the head coach, certainly you talk a lot more,” said Brown, already a member of the Boston College athletic Hall of Fame. “That’s one thing I had to get used to. But also, the fact that you’re running the ship is different. As an assistant, you’re more individual, and you’re more helping guys in small little areas. As a head coach, you’re using broader strokes. I definitely got a lot of experience with that in Dubuque.
“I have to thank owner Brad Kwong, G.M. Kalle Larsson – two terrific people who gave me my first opportunity to be a head coach. I’m very indebted to them. Evan Dixon and Justin Hale, my two assistants there, made the transition so smooth. It would have been much tougher without them.”
An all-American defenseman at Boston College in the late 1980s and a two-time Olympian, Brown played 94 games in the National Hockey League before completing his 13-year pro career in Europe. He spent 14 seasons on York’s staff at Boston College and three years as an assistant with the NHL’s New York Rangers before joining the Saints last June.
“Greg has already accomplished so much on the ice as an Eagle. Fantastic stuff,” interim athletic director JM Caparro said. “But he’s also a man of character. He’s a man of integrity, and he’s a man who is more than ready to lead this storied program into the future.”
Brown thanked York, who attended the press conference, and shared what he gleaned from his mentor and former boss.
“Some coaches can have their players nervous or afraid to make mistakes,” Brown said. “Under Coach York, the players were so eager to go over the boards and to make the difference. It gives you a huge boost of confidence when you know your coach believes in you.
“I’ll definitely try to emulate that and have the kids excited to be the difference, rather than to try not to mess up and not be the difference.”
The Eagles never finished below .500, made 11 NCAA tournament appearances and won three national championships during Brown’s 14 seasons with York. Although Brown has only been away from Boston College for four seasons, the landscape of college hockey has changed significantly because of one-and-done pro prospects and the transfer portal.
“The one-and-dones were starting when I was here, but they’re certainly more prevalent now,” Brown said. “The transfer portal is a new thing, so I’ll have to figure that out, but with the other three coaches returning, I’m sure they’ll get me up to speed quickly.
“You can use the portal best when you do have early departures. You can fill in some quality players that are older and experienced. But you definitely want to build a foundation from recruiting and build your team from freshmen on up.”
Mike Ayers, a former Saints goaltender who played at New Hampshire, worked alongside Brown for four seasons on York’s staff and is entering his ninth season on the staff. Former Boston College standouts Brendan Buckley and Brooks Orpik round out Brown’s staff.
Brown will get to work with the returning players today and has already connected with incoming freshmen via phone and text.
“I know a few of them who played against us in the USHL, so I’m familiar with them, but I haven’t been able to watch them nearly as much as I’d like to,” Brown said. “That’ll be something for this summer, to watch a lot of video and get up to speed with them.
Brown paraphrased a comment from former Saints and Boston College standout, Chris Masters, when discussing what it takes to win.
“You know when you see grown men throwing their sticks, gloves and helmets in the air and piling on each other like they’re little kids … that’s because it’s hard. It’s really hard,” Brown said. “And we will try to shoot for that goal every single day to try to get to that point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.