WILTON, Iowa — Time for the rematch.
Following Beckman Catholic’s convincing 25-13, 25-23, 25-10 sweep of Wilton on Monday night in an Iowa Class 2A Region 7 semifinal, the No. 12-ranked Trailblazers now have a revenge game with No. 3 Wapsie Valley — with a state tournament berth at stake.
“I’m so excited, it’s going to be fun for sure,” said senior Jenna Lansing, who led the Blazers against Wilton with 13 kills and 10 digs. “The energy is going to be crazy. With our winning streak coming into this game, it’s just building into something we’ve been waiting for all season.”
Beckman (28-10) beat the Warriors in a five-set thriller in last year’s regional final to reach the state tournament, and now Wapsie Valley (40-4) will undoubtedly be looking for a little revenge on Wednesday night at West Delaware High School with most of its roster back in the fold.
“We’re all super excited to play Wapsie again,” said Beckman senior Shelby Pirc, who added eight kills against Wilton. “They were in the (regional final) with us last year and we beat them. It was five sets, and it’s going to be a close one, and we’re all ready for it.”
In the semifinal victory, Alli Scherbring floored seven kills for Beckman, while Shea Steffen delivered 37 assists and Alexie Hogan had 24 digs.
“I gotta go home and watch some tape on them,” Beckman coach Todd Troutman said of Wapsie Valley. “It’s good that we’re familiar with their personnel, and their setter and middle are back and they are very, very good. They’ve lost four matches this year, so they’ll be a very tall order. We’ll show up and do the best we can.”
Wilton (23-11) took a 1-0 lead in the opening set, but Beckman quickly took a 3-1 lead and never trailed the rest of the set. Scherbring and Lansing floored a pair of kills each, then Pirc and Reese Osterhaus joined up for a block. Steffen added a drop shot to extend the advantage to 12-6.
The Blazers really pulled away when Pirc went on a tear. The senior middle hitter powered a 4-0 scoring streak, controlling the net with three hard swings and a block kill to hand the Blazers a 16-6 lead. A serve into the net by the Beavers closed a 25-13 Beckman win and 1-0 match lead.
“I think we started off the first game with great energy,” Pirc said. “I think when we all cheer each other on the whole game, you feel like you’re jumping 10 times higher.”
Neither team could create much distance in a tightly-played second set. Wilton led by a point twice, and the Blazers couldn’t stretch their lead by more than three points. The Beavers used a crucial 4-0 run to grab a 22-21 advantage, but the Blazers answered on a 3-0 run when Elizabeth Kerper nailed a kill and then Lansing floored a kill and served an ace. Wilton cut it to 24-23, but Scherbring’s perfect drop shot closed the 25-23 triumph and 2-0 match lead.
“When our passing is on, we pretty much can control the ball with whoever is making a play on it,” Lansing said. “We hit the ball to the ground tonight and it was a lot of fun. Seeing that high energy out on the court with the team is such a good atmosphere.”
Beckman wasted little time in polishing off the sweep, building a 10-2 lead in the third set. Mia Maiers hammered a pair of kills and Steffen added a block as the Blazers extended the advantage to 17-7, then put it away behind Lansing’s arm and an ace from Steffen.
“They really did a nice job,” Troutman said. “It started with our passing, as they put Shea in a good position to mix up the offense a little bit. We’ve had some tremendous practices the last three weeks and it’s fun to see it translate to good play on the floor. When the kids see that play on the floor after focusing and working hard in practice, it really seems to translate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.