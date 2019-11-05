SUMNER, Iowa — Almost everything about this year’s Dyersville Beckman volleyball team feels different from its recent iterations.
No matter. The Trailblazers’ season will ultimately end at the same place it has the previous two seasons — the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Jada Wills, a senior transfer from Dubuque Hempstead, went off for 11 kills, four aces and three blocks and No. 3 Beckman pummeled Denver, 25-13, 25-12, 25-7, in the Iowa Class 2A Region 7 final on Tuesday, punching the Blazers’ third consecutive trip to the state tournament.
Beckman (40-8) returned just one starter from its 2018 state semifinal run. Yet, despite all the new faces, the Blazer team that took the floor on Tuesday looked anything but daunted by the high stakes match in front of them.
“These kids came out with a great mental attitude. They just came out and played their hearts out,” said coach Todd Troutman, who since re-taking the reigns from the Beckman program in 2017 has guided the Blazers to state each year. This marks the most consecutive tournament berths in team history. “Before the match we said, ‘Hey, let’s just go have fun and play volleyball.’ That’s exactly what they did.
“It was so fun to watch. I’m just so thrilled for these kids.”
Middle hitter Paige McDermott will again don the green and gold on the state’s biggest volleyball stage, but she’s not the only Blazer with state experience. Wills was a part of back-to-back Class 5A tournament runs for Hempstead in 2016 and 2017.
After missing out last year, the Drake-bound outside hitter played like she desperately wanted a return trip. Even with the match well in hand in Set 3, Wills was seen flailing her body across the court for digs, ensuring that Denver didn’t find a way to work itself back in the match.
“I told our team that we have to have our best night tonight and we did,” said Wills, the team’s season leader in kills with 473. “There was just something different about tonight. Out of the millions of volleyball games I’ve played, this one was my favorite. Our student section, our team, we were all together and it was unbelievable.”
Beckman never trailed in Set 1, with Wills serving 10 straight points with an ace to put her team to set point, 24-12. She missed her last serve of the frame, but the Cyclones (24-14) committed an error on the next play to give the Blazers a 1-0 lead in the match.
Denver scored the first point of Set 2 but the lead was short-lived with a 7-1 answer by Beckman. Ashley Engelken went on her own 10-point serving run with a pair of aces for a 21-9 Beckman lead. The Cyclones managed back-to-back points to cut their deficit to 22-12, when a serving error gave the serve back to the Blazers. Wills teamed up with Kylee Rueber for a thunderous block and Kiersten Schmitt placed a spike deep cross to clinch Set 2 for Beckman and a 2-0 match lead.
In the final frame, the Blazers put forth possibly their most dominant set of the season, never trailing and marching out to a 6-1 lead at the start of Set 3. Wills had a kill to put her back to the service line, where she ripped off the next eight points for a 15-3 Beckman lead. After a kill by Kayla Knowles cut the Cyclones’ deficit to 19-6, Denver committed a double violation.
The Blazers scored the next four points, with Wills’ kill bringing her team to match point. Two plays later, McDermott — fittingly — closed the match out with a hard swing from the middle and her teammates stormed the court.
“We’ve definitely been putting in all the work all year,” said McDermott. “Troutman’s been pushing us the whole way. Even though it’s basically a whole new team, it hasn’t made a difference. We’ve been putting in the work and that’s made the difference.”
Libero Olivia Hogan finished with a match-high 20 digs, Schmitt added seven kills and 10 assists and Makayla Koelker finished with 19 assists to round out Beckman.
The Blazers will compete in the 2A state quarterfinals on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
This group may be embarking on its first state tournament run together. But if Beckman can put together another match like Tuesday night, big things could be in the Blazers’ future.
“Tonight they were just locked in. I love that. It was amazing,” Troutman said. “We’re just going to come out with the same attitude: Go out, have fun, play volleyball. We’ve been playing great teams all year and we played them really well. There’s nothing saying we can’t do that next week and that’s going to be our mindset.”