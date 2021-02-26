Adam Larson certainly went out with a bang.

The Southeast Missouri State University recruit scored 37 points on Thursday night, but it was not enough to lift Fennimore in a Wisconsin Division 4 sectional semifinal at Wind Point, Wis. The Golden Eagles dropped a 70-62 overtime decision to The Prairie School, which will play at Cuba City on Saturday for a berth in the state semifinals.

Earlier this season, Larson eclipsed the 1,500-point plateau in his decorated career.

St. John’s Academy 62, Darlington 54 — At Delafield, Wis.: Carter Lancaster scored 19 points, while Hunter Hardyman and Cayden Rankin chipped in 11 apiece to lead Darlington in the Division 3 sectional semifinal loss.

Monticello 59, Shullsburg 55 (OT) — At Monticello, Wis.: The Miners bowed out just two wins away from the Division 5 state tournament.

Solon 63, Maquoketa 50 — At Solon, Iowa: The Cardinals bowed out at 8-14 with the loss in the Iowa Class 3A substate semifinals. Caiden Atienza led Maquoketa with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Solon (21-2) will play Monticello on Monday for a berth in the eight-team state tournament.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

East Dubuque 54, Warren 23 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Anna Berryman scored 11 points to lead East Dubuque in the battle of Warriors.

Galena 38, River Ridge/Scales Mound 34 — At Galena, Ill.: Taylor Burcham scored 17 points to lead Galena in a game that was tight throughout. Mickayla Bass countered with 13 points for River Ridge/Scales Mound.

Stockton 57, West Carroll 28 — At Stockton, Ill.: Tiana Timpe scored 22 points, and Brynn Haas added 17 as the Blackhawks rolled. Madison Haynes led West Carroll with 13 points.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Park 78, Clarke 41 — At Parkville, Mo.: Park, which received votes in the most recent NAIA poll, jumped to a 43-19 halftime lead en route to victory in the Heart of America Conference tournament quarterfinals.

Clarke fell to 10-12 after finishing 9-9 in regular-season league play. Josh Meier led the Pride with 10 points.

Rodrigue Marthone led Park with 15 points, while Quez Williamson and Blake Williams chipped in 11 apiece.

Tags

Recommended for you