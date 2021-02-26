Adam Larson certainly went out with a bang.
The Southeast Missouri State University recruit scored 37 points on Thursday night, but it was not enough to lift Fennimore in a Wisconsin Division 4 sectional semifinal at Wind Point, Wis. The Golden Eagles dropped a 70-62 overtime decision to The Prairie School, which will play at Cuba City on Saturday for a berth in the state semifinals.
Earlier this season, Larson eclipsed the 1,500-point plateau in his decorated career.
St. John’s Academy 62, Darlington 54 — At Delafield, Wis.: Carter Lancaster scored 19 points, while Hunter Hardyman and Cayden Rankin chipped in 11 apiece to lead Darlington in the Division 3 sectional semifinal loss.
Monticello 59, Shullsburg 55 (OT) — At Monticello, Wis.: The Miners bowed out just two wins away from the Division 5 state tournament.
Solon 63, Maquoketa 50 — At Solon, Iowa: The Cardinals bowed out at 8-14 with the loss in the Iowa Class 3A substate semifinals. Caiden Atienza led Maquoketa with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Solon (21-2) will play Monticello on Monday for a berth in the eight-team state tournament.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
East Dubuque 54, Warren 23 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Anna Berryman scored 11 points to lead East Dubuque in the battle of Warriors.
Galena 38, River Ridge/Scales Mound 34 — At Galena, Ill.: Taylor Burcham scored 17 points to lead Galena in a game that was tight throughout. Mickayla Bass countered with 13 points for River Ridge/Scales Mound.
Stockton 57, West Carroll 28 — At Stockton, Ill.: Tiana Timpe scored 22 points, and Brynn Haas added 17 as the Blackhawks rolled. Madison Haynes led West Carroll with 13 points.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Park 78, Clarke 41 — At Parkville, Mo.: Park, which received votes in the most recent NAIA poll, jumped to a 43-19 halftime lead en route to victory in the Heart of America Conference tournament quarterfinals.
Clarke fell to 10-12 after finishing 9-9 in regular-season league play. Josh Meier led the Pride with 10 points.
Rodrigue Marthone led Park with 15 points, while Quez Williamson and Blake Williams chipped in 11 apiece.