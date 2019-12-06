MADISON, Wis. -- UCLA was a long way from home. But Mac May was right in her own backyard, and a heavy Dubuque contingent was treated to one memorable volleyball match from the Wahlert alum.
The Bruins outside hitter and 2019 Pac-12 Player of the Year finished with a match-high 19 kills with just one error as No. 24 UCLA swept Notre Dame, 25-16, 25-19 and 25-20, in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the UW Field House.
May eased slowly into the match, without taking a single swing through the first 25 points of the match. But when it came time, she hammered an open-net, back-row attack for her first kill -- leaving the Madison crowd gasping.
From there, the match was a throwback to May performances Dubuquers grew awfully fond of not very long ago -- a steady mix of power and finesse that her opponent couldn’t contain. She had four kills in Set 1, another eight in Set 2, and closed things out with seven more in the final frame.