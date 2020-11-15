Less than two weeks after closing his career at Bellevue as the school’s first state cross country champion, Brady Griebel made a decision about his bright future.
The reigning Iowa Class 1A state champ last week committed to run cross country and track at Northern Iowa.
“Before COVID, I visited in the winter and really liked the campus,” Griebel said. “It’s a nice, friendly college campus and seemed like a nice place for me to be.
“For awhile, I wanted to go to Iowa. I took a visit in Iowa City, too, but after going to UNI I just fell in love with the program. I have some relatives that have been to the different colleges here, and they said UNI was the best one. So that helped with the decision, too.”
Griebel closed his career as a Comet in spectacular fashion. After finishing as state runner-up by 0.8 seconds his junior year in the Class 2A field, Bellevue dropped to 1A this fall and Griebel found his redemption with a stellar run of 15:52.2 to claim the championship by 29.2 seconds on Halloween afternoon in Fort Dodge.
“I think it still needs to hit me that that was my last cross country season in high school,” Griebel said. “I don’t think I’ve really realized it yet that that was it. But it’ll hit me here soon. It feels really good and I feel really happy to close my career that way.”
Bellevue cross country coach Scott Jess believes the Panthers are getting a top-notch athlete and student in Griebel.
“They’re getting a great kid,” Jess said. “They’re going to be pretty happy with his work ethic, not only in cross country and track but also in the classroom. I think it was a combination of the UNI coaching staff and that smaller school atmosphere that was appealing to him. We took the kids up on a visit and he really liked the campus, and getting to meet the coaches helped make it an easy choice.”
Not only did Griebel become Bellevue’s first-ever state champion, but also last week he became the Comets’ first-ever runner to receive elite all-state honors from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
“Coach Jess helped me a lot, and I couldn’t have done it without so many people supporting me,” said Griebel, who is looking at studying education and coaching at UNI. “My coaches, my friends and my family. Coach Jess has an awesome program and it was a really nice honor.”
Griebel’s legacy as a Comet continues to set the standard for the next generation of Bellevue runners, including his younger brother, Payton, a freshman who placed 17th at state in 17:10.4.
“It’s already motivating some of the other kids, his brother Payton included, to sort of live up to that,” Jess said. “They don’t see it as pressure, but just to continue his legacy. Payton’s seen over the last three years what it’s taken. He saw Brady’s disappointment of getting second last year, and Brady didn’t make any excuses but rather used it as motivation. When he lost the spring track season, he didn’t get discouraged, he put in a good summer of training and had a strong cross country season with the ending that he wanted. These guys learned a lot from that.”
But there’s no rest for the champ. At least not much, anyway.
“I’m finishing up a break here, and then I’m going to be training for track,” he said.