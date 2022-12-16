Will Staring expects tonight’s United States Hockey League game to feel a little on the awkward side.
The 19-year-old defenseman will visit Green Bay for the first time since early November, when the Gamblers released him and the Dubuque Fighting Saints claimed him on waivers. Tonight’s meeting at the Resch Center will be the first of the season between the two teams who are tied with 24 standings points apiece.
“It’ll be exciting, for sure, to be back in the old barn, but it will also be a little weird being on the visiting side of things,” Staring said. “Nonetheless, we have a game to win, and that’s the main focus.”
Staring, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound left-shot defenseman from Springfield, Va., tallied five goals, 15 points and 95 penalty minutes in 60 games last season for the Gamblers, who parted ways with long-time coach Pat Mikesch and hired Mike Leone this summer. In 10 games with the Gamblers this season, Staring contributed three assists and eight penalty minutes before being released.
Staring has one assist and six penalty minutes in 10 games with Dubuque. He arrived as the Saints wrapped up a two-month stint of practicing in Madison, Wis., due to renovations at Dubuque Ice Arena.
“Personally, the change has been great for me,” Staring said. “We have a great group of guys here, and we’ve really meshed together well. My situation has turned out better than I could have imagined. We’re winning games, and we’re really looking forward to the future.
“Sometimes, coming to the rink everyday can start to feel like a job, but here that doesn’t happen. The atmosphere is generally different and it’s fun to come to the rink and work hard with your buddies. It feels more like you’re playing the game you love, and it’s been awesome.”
Staring will play at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., next season.
“Dubuque has been great for my development,” Staring said. “Every day, I try to learn something new and improve on a variety of skills. I just want to continue to grow and get ready for next year while helping this team keep winning.”
Big Ten honors Portillo — University of Michigan junior Erik Portillo earned the Big Ten Conference’s second star of the week on Tuesday. The former Saints goaltender from Gothenburg, Sweden, stopped 66 of 69 shots in a weekend split with rival Michigan State. That included 37 saves in a 2-1 win on Saturday. Portillo earned his third three-star award of the season and fifth in his career.
Niagara extends Lammers — Niagara University on Wednesday signed former Saints head coach Jason Lammers to a contract extension through the 2026-27 season. In his sixth season at the helm of the Purple Eagles, Lammers owns a 72-98-20 overall record and a 9-5-2 mark this season while receiving votes in both NCAA Division I hockey polls.
Halliday season — The Saints will honor Stephen Halliday, the Ohio State University freshman who set the USHL’s Tier I scoring record last season while in Dubuque, on Saturday night against USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. The first 1,000 fans will receive a commemorative towel listing all of his achievements. The first 50/50 raffle of the season will benefit the Dubuque Regional Humane Society, an organization Halliday supported while being named the USHL’s Curt Hammer Award for his perseverance on and off the ice.
Time change — Puck drop for the Saints’ home game on New Year’s Eve has been moved up to 5:05 p.m. The Saints will host Cedar Rapids in a Cowbell Cup rivalry game.
