Dubuque defenseman Will Staring will face his former team tonight, when the Fighting Saints visit the Green Bay Gamblers.

Will Staring expects tonight’s United States Hockey League game to feel a little on the awkward side.

The 19-year-old defenseman will visit Green Bay for the first time since early November, when the Gamblers released him and the Dubuque Fighting Saints claimed him on waivers. Tonight’s meeting at the Resch Center will be the first of the season between the two teams who are tied with 24 standings points apiece.

