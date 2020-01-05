Trying to stop just one of Cuba City’s offensive playmakers is a tall enough task, and opponents are quickly finding out how hard it is with the Cubans boasting at least four elite scorers.
Brayden Dailey scored a game-high 21 points, Brady Olson and Jack Misky scored 20 points apiece and Jackson Noll added 14 as the Wisconsin Division 4 No. 1-ranked Cubans notched a 94-64 victory over Lomira on Saturday afternoon in non-conference action at Cuba City High School.
Riley Richard chipped in seven points as the Cubans improved to 7-0 on the season. Cuba City’s even output on offense had them score 45 points in the first half and add another 49 points in the second half.
Davenport Assumption 50, Western Dubuque 41 — At Davenport, Iowa: The Class 3A top-ranked Knights (7-0) did just enough to hold off the Bobcats (2-5), who were led by Dylan Johnson’s 18 points.
Garrett Baumhover led the way with 22 points in WD’s win over Cedar Rapids Washington on Friday.
Galena 47, South Beloit 38 — At Galena, Ill.: Ethan Hefel scored 21 points as the Pirates pulled away with an 18-9 run in the fourth quarter.
Lena-Winslow 54, Scales Mound 42 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Ben Vandigo scored 14 points and Ben Werner added 12, but the Hornets fell into an early hole and couldn’t recover.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Platteville 78, Lake Mills 43 — At Lake Mills, Wis.: A showdown between top teams in Wisconsin Division 3 was all Hillmen (12-0), as Josie Nies scored 22 points with 10 assists and five rebounds and Sami Martin added 21 points and 11 boards for top-ranked Platteville in a rout over No. 3-ranked Lake Mills (11-1).
Galena 59, South Beloit 15 — At Galena, Ill.: The Pirates followed up Friday night’s big road win over Stockton with a rout at home, led by Sami Wasmund’s 20 points.
Stillman Valley 48, East Dubuque 35 — At Kehl Center: Paige Middendorf scored 11 points and Sharon Mai added eight, but the Warriors came up short to Stillman Valley at Clarke University.
North Scott 63, Dubuque Senior 30 — At Eldridge, Iowa: Payton Kizer scored six points, but the Rams couldn’t get much going in the loss.
PREP WRESTLING
Arrows win home invite — At Lancaster, Wis.: Lancaster scored 220 points to hold off Iowa-Grant/Highland’s 209 to win the 12-team Lancaster Invitational.
Darlington/Black Hawk scored 130 points for sixth place, while Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern placed seventh with 94 points. Dubuque Senior tied for eighth with 91 points, while Boscobel was 11th with 30 points and River Ridge/Cassville 12th with 27.
Lancaster earned titles from Remington Bontreger (120 pounds), Carter Lull (132), Dustin Wolf (195) and Caden Straka (220).
PREP HOCKEY
Waterloo 7, Dubuque 1 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Tristan Priest scored the lone Devils goal in a loss Friday night. Waterloo is 14-1-1, while Dubuque is 8-11-0.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 82, MidAmerica Nazarene 73 — At Kehl Center: Darius Lasley delivered 22 points and 10 rebounds and Nick Marshall added 19 points as the Pride (10-5, 6-3 Heart of America Conference) held on for the victory.
Nebraska Wesleyan 99, Loras 85 — At Loras: Jordan Boyd scored 22 points and Cole Navigato chipped in 16 points, but the Duhawks (10-3, 3-1 American Rivers Conference) suffered their first league loss to the always tough Prairie Wolves (11-2, 4-0).
Wartburg 95, Dubuque 79 — At Waverly, Iowa: Keegan Zimmerman scored 19 points and Trent Fitzpatrick added 18, but the Spartans (8-4, 1-2 A-R-C) couldn’t survive falling into a 17-point deficit at the half to the Knights (5-8, 1-3).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 61, MidAmerica Nazarene 58 — At Kehl Center: The Pride (12-3, 6-3 Heart) pulled it out late behind Tina Ubl’s 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Makenna Haase added 10 points and 11 boards.
Loras 102, Nebraska Wesleyan 74 — At Loras: Marissa Schroeder scored 24 points, Courtney Schnoor added 18 and Macenzie Kraemer 13 as the Duhawks (12-1, 3-1 A-R-C) cruised past the Prairie Wolves (5-7, 2-2).
Wartburg 103, Dubuque 56 — At Waverly, Iowa: Tabria Thomas and Kathleen Mathias scored 11 points apiece, but the Spartans (4-7, 0-3 A-R-C) allowed 31 points in the opening quarter to the red-hot Knights (12-1, 4-0).
UW-Stout 65, UW-Platteville 41 — At Menomonie, Wis.: The Pioneers (8-4, 0-1 WIAC) got 14 points from Maiah Domask, but mostly went cold offensively in their league opener.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Spartans win home meet — At Stoltz Center: Dubuque won the team championship at the 14th annual Jim Fox Duals, sweeping the competition with victories over Concordia-Moorhead (28-15), Fontbonne (46-3) and Milwaukee School of Engineering (42-12). Spartan grapplers Aaron Black (125 pounds), Brendan Hazelton (133), Luke Radeke (149), Zarik Anderson (165) and Chris Nielsen (197) all went 3-0 on the day.
Duhawks win 3 titles — Loras College picked up three championships at the Flash Flanagan Open, as Zach Licht (133 pounds), Kirk Mommsen (174) and Slade Sifuentes (285) each won crowns for the Duhawks.