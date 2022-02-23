The road to the Heart of America Conference’s women’s basketball championship will go through the Kehl Center on the Clarke University campus.
Clarke (26-4 overall, 17-2 in league play) earned the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and will host No. 8 Evangel at 6 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals. The semifinals are set for Saturday and the championship game will take place next Tuesday.
Clarke will be looking for a second consecutive conference tournament championship under head coach Courtney Boyd. The Pride won at MidAmerica Nazarene, 58-37, in the championship game last season.
Clarke won the only regular-season meeting with Evangel. On Dec. 4, the Pride earned a 61-58 nail-biting victory. The Valor enter the tournament with a 14-15 overall record and a 10-9 mark in the Heart.
Clarke ranks third in the Heart with 72.5 points per game. The Pride own the league’s stingiest defense, allowing only 57.7 points per game.
Five Clarke players average double digits in scoring. Emma Kelchen averages 12.4 points per game, followed by Nicole McDermott at 11.8, Giana Michels at 11.0, Taylor Haase at 10.4 and Tina Ubl at 10.3. Kelchen leads Clarke with 7.4 rebounds per game, while McDermott averages 6.9.
Harris hits .400 in first weekend — Calvin Harris went 2-for-5 with one RBI and one walk this weekend to help the University of Mississippi sweep a three-game series from Charleston Southern on the first weekend of the NCAA Division I college baseball season. The former Western Dubuque all-stater hit .208 in 41 games for the Rebels last season despite missing the fall season due to Tommy John surgery. He is expected to see extensive time at catcher, first base and designated hitter this season.
Vaske off to hot start — Joel Vaske, a former Dyersville Beckman all-state baseball player, is off to a hot start in his first season at Southeast Missouri State University. Vaske, who helped Kirkwood Community College to the Junior College World Series and earned third-team all-American honors last season, is 3-for-9 with one double, one home run and four RBIs for the Redhawks, an NCAA Division I school. The outfielder is classified as a junior this season.
A-R-C honors Fleckenstein — The American Rivers Conference named Loras College’s Madison Fleckenstein as its female athlete of the week on Monday. The junior guard from Dubuque Hempstead, led the Duhawks basketball team to a 2-1 week to finish the regular season with an 18-7 overall mark and 12-4 in league play.
Fleckenstein averaged 20.7 points while shooting 65 percent from the field on the week. She had back-to-back career nights for the Duhawks, collecting 23 points in Loras’ win over Dubuque and 24 points in a loss to Wartburg.
Schmitt lands A-R-C men’s hoops honor — Coe College’s Cael Schmitt, a sophomore guard from Dubuque Wahlert, won the A-R-C men’s basketball player of the week award. Schmitt averaged 28 points and 5.5 assists per game as the Kohawks defeated Wartburg and Nebraska Wesleyan. He tallied a career-high 34 points against Wesleyan.
Collier recognized by A-R-C — University of Dubuque freshman Aaliyah Collier, a Glendale Heights, Ill., native, earned the A-R-C indoor field performer of the week award after her performance the University of Dubuque’s Solomon W. Butler Classic on Friday. Collier competed in six events this weekend, taking the title in two events — the high jump in a school record 1.70 meters and the triple jump in 11.41 meters. Her performance in the high jump is ranked No. 2 in the league and sits tied for No. 5 on NCAA D-III qualifying lists, and her her triple jump mark sits No. 2 in the A-R-C and No. 26 in D-III.
Hawkins claims league award — Dubuque’s JaTavion Hawkins, a junior from Fitchburg, Wis., won the A-R-C indoor field athlete of the week award. He finished second with a jump 6.89 meters in the long jump and second with a leap of 2.00 meters in the high jump at the Butler Classic.
Evans feted by A-R-C — Loras sophomore Aiden Evans, a 133-pound sophomore from Bettendorf, Iowa, won the A-R-C wrestler of the week award. He had a 52-second pin of Joe Weaver in a dual meet win over Simpson.
Horn paces Duhawks — Loras’ Joe Horn was selected as the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin men’s volleyball co-player of the week award on Tuesday. He finished with 26 set assists and six digs in a three-set win at Illinois Wesleyan last Tuesday, followed by 46 assists in a four-set win at North Park on Saturday. Horn also added four kills and hit .600 against the Vikings.
McGowen, Domask named academic all-district — For the second time in his career, Loras’ Rowan McGowen, a fifth-year graduate student guard from Wheaton, Ill., earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors in men’s basketball. Maiah Domask, a University of Wisconsin-Platteville senior from Waupun, Wis., was named to the CoSIDA Division III District 6 Academic All-District Team. To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must carry a 3.30 GPA or higher and have completed at least their sophomore year.
Lawrence collects WIAC award — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Emma Lawrence won the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference indoor track athlete of the week award. The junior from Benton, Wis., won the 60-meter hurdles (8.74 seconds) and placed fourth in the 200-meter dash (25.69) at the Minnesota State University Mankato Mark Miller Invitational on Feb. 18. Her time of 8.74 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles ranks first in the WIAC and fourth on the NCAA Division III Honor Roll.
UW-P adds football assistants — New University of Wisconsin-Platteville head football coach Ryan Munz added three assistant coaches to his staff last week. Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Brent Allen will lead the offense and will be joined by passing coordinator and wide receivers coach Ryley Bailey. Pat Sheehan returns to the Pioneers as special teams coordinator.
Allen previously coached at UW-Whitewater, Bailey served as a part-time assistant the past three years at Platteville, and Sheehan most recently worked as a football showcase coordinator in Denver.