Traditional rivals Cascade and Dyersville Beckman have been placed in the same district for the Iowa Class 2A postseason baseball tournament, the Iowa High School Athletic Association announced Friday.
The six-team District 9 also includes Anamosa, Bellevue, Clayton Ridge/Central and Northeast Goose Lake. The winner of the district advances to play the winner of District 10 in the Substate 5 championship game for a berth in the eight-team state tournament at Carroll. District 10 includes Camanche, Durant, Tipton, West Branch, West Liberty and Wilton.
In Class 1A, area schools Bellevue Marquette and Maquoketa Valley have been assigned to District 5 with Calamus-Wheatland, East Buchanan, Easton Valley, Midland, North Linn and Clinton Prince of Peace. The winner of the district faces the winner of District 6 for the Substate 3 title. District 6 features Columbus, English Valleys, Highland Riverside, Hillcrest Academy, Lisbon, Lone Tree, North Cedar and Wapello.
Edgewood-Colesburg will play in Class 1A District 4 with Lansing Kee, MFL/Mar-Mac, Riceville, St. Ansgar, South Winneshiek, Turkey Valley and Wapsie Valley for the right to play the District 3 champion in Substate 2. District 3 includes Lake Mills, Nashua-Plainfield, Mason City Newman, North Butler, North Iowa, Northwood-Kensett, Rockford and West Fork.
The Iowa Class 3A and 4A assignments will be released late next week.