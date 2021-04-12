Travis McFarland went 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs and eight RBIs as Clarke University squeaked out a 10-8 victory at Peru State in the first game of a Heart of America Conference doubleheader on Sunday.
McFarland hit a three-run homer in the first inning and a grand slam during a five-run sixth that put the Pride ahead, 10-4.
Donovyn Curiel and McKlane Elgin added two hits apiece, and Peter Torres drove in the other two runs for the Pride. Jakob Kirman went the distance on the mound, allowing eight runs on eight hits while striking out seven and walking none on 100 pitches.
McFarland homered again in the second game, but Peru State pulled out a 3-2 decision to improve to 14-18-1, 9-6 in the Heart. Clarke is 25-9, 15-3 in the Heart.
The two teams meet again for a doubleheader today.
Coe 4-0, Loras 3-10 — At Petrakis Park: Dubuque Senior grad T.J. Deardorff allowed three runs on eight hits with three strikeouts to improve to 4-0 and lead the No. 25-ranked Kohawks (18-3) in the opener. In the second game, Bill Luzzo went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and Luke Fennelly went 3-for-5 with three RBIs to lead the Duhawks (12-8). Dakota Church added three hits, while Max Cullen, Dylan Pardoe and Chris Costantino chipped in two apiece.
Nebraska Wesleyan 5-8, Dubuque 4-20 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Max Snowden, Kellen Mitchell, Cole DeStefanis and Joe Unger had two hits each in the Game 1 loss for the Spartans. In the second game, Mitchell went 2-for-2 with a home run, two walks, five RBIs and four runs scored, and Colton Pfeifer went 3-for-5 with four RBIs. Jordan Goldstein chipped in three hits, and Jake Cekander and Patrick Rafferty added two apiece for Dubuque (8-12).
DeStefanis hit a grand slam in the top of the 12th inning earlier on Sunday to lift the Spartans to an 11-7 victory in a game suspended from Saturday. The Spartans won three of four games in the weekend series.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UW-Stevens Point 2-3, UW-Platteville 1-5 — At Platteville, Wis.: Haili Cota went 3-for-4, and Alejandra Ochoa had a pair of hits as the Pioneers dropped the opener. In the second game, Claire Bakkestuen drove in two runs and Abby Burns drove in one as Platteville (6-6, 1-1 WIAC) made the most of just three hits.
Benedictine 8-7, Clarke 1-3 — At Atchison, Kan.: Amber Boeckenstedt had a pair of hits in the opener for the Pride (10-23, 4-15 Heart). Lily King had three hits and Sydney Tigges and Morgan Lenderink had two each in the second game.
Nebraska Wesleyan 11-0, Dubuque 8-2 — At Indianola, Iowa: Lexi Schmidt pitched a four-hit shutout to help the Spartans (13-5, 4-4 A-R-C) salvage the split. Rachel Trader had a pair of hits, and Morgan Tummire and Alyanna Martinez drove in the runs. In the opener, Deanna Origer, Trader, Emily Bloomer and Cayla Cavanaugh had two hits each for Dubuque.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Clarke 1, Mount Mercy 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Shannon Catchur scored in the 82nd minute, and Abigail Kukuck made three saves for the shutout.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Hamline 16, Loras 7 — At the Rock Bowl: Clare Brunn and Marianne Gleason scored three goals apiece, but the Duhawks fell to the defending Midwest Women’s Lacrosse Conference champions.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Belleville 3, Cuba City 2 — At Cuba City, Wis.: No. 2-seeded Belleville rallied from a 2-0 deficit Saturday night to win a WIAA Division 2 regional championship match. Top-seeded Cuba City took the first two games, 25-14 and 25-18, before the Wildcats stormed back, 25-20, 25-22, 15-9. Belleville benefited from a New Glarus coronavirus-related forfeit in the semifinals earlier in the day.
Belleville drew the No. 4 seed for Tuesday’s sectional, which includes No. 1 Royall, No. 2 Riverdale and No. 3 Cashton, and will determine one of four state tournament berths.