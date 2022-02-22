It wasn’t the blowout everyone expected.
Until it became the blowout everyone expected.
Dubuque Hempstead survived a sluggish first half and a feisty Clinton squad, finally running away with a 76-52 win over the River Kings in an Iowa Class 4A boys substate quarterfinal Monday at Moody Gymnasium.
Cameron Fens led the way for Hempstead (12-10) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Kellen Strohmeyer added 17 points and Derek Leicht had 13 for the Mustangs, who advanced to Friday’s substate semifinal at Davenport North (14-6).
Jai Jensen’s 14 points led a balanced attack for Clinton, which closed out the year at 3-20.
“Watching (Clinton) on film, they’ve gotten so much better since early in the season,” Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said. “We definitely got the best version of them. I told (Clinton coach) Andy (Eberhart) not only are they playing better, but they’re playing with a lot of belief.”
Both teams were scorching the nets early.
Leicht opened the scoring with a 3-ball from the top of the key. Jensen answered for the River Kings, and thus set the tone for a high-scoring opening half.
The first miss by either team came 2 minutes into the game, and came from the free-throw line of all places.
In fact, Hempstead missed a trio of and-1 free-throw opportunities in the first quarter, but still led, 20-11, heading to the second.
Those misses, and Clinton’s long-range proficiency, opened the door for a tight first half. Isiah Struve dialed in for two 25-foot 3-pointers as the River Kings kept pace.
Eight of Clinton’s first 10 field-goal makes came from 3-point land. Seth Dotterweeich hit two bombs for the River Kings in the second quarter as Hempstead’s once nine-point lead shrunk to 34-32 at halftime.
“Credit Clinton in that first half,” Deutsch said. “They hit shots when they were open and we left some points out there with the missed free throws.
“We really wanted to get out and run in transition, but when (Clinton) wasn’t missing shots, it really takes away those opportunities. We just had to weather the first half and make some adjustments.”
Hempstead opened the second half with an 8-2 run and the Mustangs slowly distanced themselves from Clinton. Hempstead ended the period with another run — this one a 7-2 spurt to close the third quarter.
“(Clinton) really popped us in the first half,” Leicht said. “We switched to a (man-to-man) defense and that seemed to work a lot better. On offense we started to get the ball to (Fens) inside and that opened everything up for us.”