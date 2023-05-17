Ryan Brosius couldn’t have asked for a better start to a jam-packed week.
The Golden Eagles’ senior collected three hits in a season-opening sweep of Cedar Rapids Washington on Monday.
On Tuesday, he shined on the mound against his intracity rivals.
Brosius tossed six stellar innings, allowing just three hits, no earned runs, and struck out nine as Dubuque Wahlert bested Dubuque Hempstead, 5-2, at Petrakis Park.
“Our expectation for Ryan this week was to do exactly what he wanted to do,” Wahlert head coach Kory Tuescher said. “He does have a busy week, but he came out and competed really well, threw strikes and we made most of the plays behind him.”
All this coming just days before Brosius departs for Drake Stadium’s Blue Oval to compete in four events at the Iowa state track meet.
“Busy week, for sure,” Brosius said. “But I have confidence and it’s early in the season and our defense limited mistakes, and for the most part made the plays behind me.”
Bode Nagelmaker led Wahlert offensively with an RBI and two runs scored in a 2-for-3 effort at the plate.
The Golden Eagles wasted little time providing run support for their senior hurler with three quick runs in the bottom of the first.
Nagelmaker laced an RBI triple, scoring courtesy runner Zach Callahan. After Nagelmaker scored to make it 2-0, Seamus Crahan lined a run-scoring single to go up 3-0.
The Mustangs chipped away with lone runs in the second and third, taking advantage of a trio of Wahlert errors. Tyler Loso led off the second with a base hit, and came around to score on a mishandled ground ball.
Gage Bishop reached to open the third on a dropped fly ball and advanced to third on a throwing error. Curt Saunders Jr.’s RBI ground ball made it 3-2.
“One thing I’ve learned about baseball is that you have to keep your composure, stay strong and stay confident on the mound, and that’s what I tried to do tonight,” Brosius said.
Brosius, who allowed just one hit through three innings despite seeing his lead dwindle, remained unfazed on the bump and provided himself a boost offensively.
Jack Goerdt tripled to begin the bottom of the fourth, before scoring on Brosius’ sacrifice fly to give Wahlert a 4-2 lead.
It was all the cushion he would need.
Brosius worked his final three frames with little adversity, allowing just one Mustang runner past first base.
The Golden Eagles tacked on another insurance in the fifth to build a 5-2 advantage. Nagelmaker connected on his second extra base hit of the night with a leadoff double. Patrick Fitzgerald followed with a sharp single, and Bryce Rudiger’s bloop base hit gave Wahlert a 3-run lead.
“Similar to (Monday), we didn’t make a couple plays out there and it led to a couple runs for them, but we limited them to one per inning,” Tuescher said. “We can live through those when we limit the damage like that.”
Jack Walsh pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning to earn the save.
Tyler Loso led the Mustangs offensively, collecting two of Hempstead’s three hits on the night.
