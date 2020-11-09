Tyler White scored with 35 seconds remaining in regulation time on Sunday morning to lift the Dubuque Saints to a 2-1 victory over the Des Moines Oak Leafs in Midwest High School Hockey League play at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Dubuque improved to 3-1 after splitting the two-game weekend series. The Oak Leafs won a 5-3 decision Saturday afternoon.
Dane Schope staked Dubuque to a 1-0 lead Sunday with a goal set up by Keegan Lesch and Blake Bechen at the 3:53 mark of the second period. But Hunter Barton got that goal back 75 seconds into the final period.
Sean Shealer and Jeremiah Snyder set up White’s game winner. Jack Leverton stopped 18 shots to earn the victory in net. Dubuque finished with a 37-19 advantage in shots.