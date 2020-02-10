Here is a capsule look at the Illinois Class 1A regional tournaments featuring area teams that begin tonight:
RIVER RIDGE REGIONAL
Site — Hanover, Ill.
Schedule — First-round games tonight: Pecatonica (13-15) vs. River Ridge/Scales Mound (9-20), 6 p.m., East Dubuque (16-12) vs. Warren (4-23), 7:30 p.m.; Semifinals on Wednesday: Galena (23-6) vs. Pecatonica/River Ridge/Scales Mound winner, 6 p.m., Dakota (21-8) vs. East Dubuque/Warren winner, 7:30 p.m.; Regional final on Friday, 7 p.m.
Outlook — Galena has been playing strong basketball down the stretch, especially on the defensive end, and will be looking to reach a sixth straight regional final. The Pirates were bounced by Stockton last season in the final, but the Blackhawks are in a different regional this time. However, the Pirates’ biggest threat to the title appears to be Dakota or East Dubuque. While Galena has beaten East Dubuque three times this season, a fourth would likely be very difficult. Despite a handful of injuries, East Dubuque will be prepared and a tough out come tourney time under Scott Schaber. Galena lost to Dakota during the regular season, 56-49, on its home floor on Dec. 14 and could be looking for some revenge. Behind the strong post play of Sami Wasmund and Mackenzie Muehleip, and Maggie Furlong and Claire Martensen hitting from the outside, the Pirates are a contender to once again raise the regional trophy and advance to sectionals.
Regional champ — Advances to the Pecatonica sectional to face the winner of the Amboy regional in the sectional semifinals on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
LENA-WINSLOW REGIONAL
Site — Lena, Ill.
Schedule — First-round game tonight: Durand (17-7) vs. Pearl City (7-23), 7 p.m.; First-round games on Tuesday: Stockton (22-6) vs. South Beloit (9-14), 6 p.m., Lena-Winslow (16-13) vs. Orangeville (8-22), 7:30 p.m.; Semifinals on Wednesday: Freeport Aquin (23-7) vs. Durand/Pearl City winner, 6 p.m., Stockton/South Beloit winner vs. Lena-Winslow/Orangeville winner, 7:30 p.m.; Regional final on Friday, 7 p.m.
Outlook — On paper, this regional is primed to come down to Stockton and Freeport Aquin. Both teams saw their seasons come to an end last season in sectionals to state runner-up Lanark Eastland; the Bulldogs lost to the Cougars in the semifinals and the Blackhawks fell to them in the sectional final. Stockton is two years removed from a state runner-up finish and is hungry to return behind all-state guard Tiana Timpe and Elizabeth Eisfeller. Aquin and Stockton met this season on Dec. 10 in Freeport and the Bulldogs pulled out a 38-35 win, and a rematch could be a doozy for the regional title.
Regional champ — Advances to the Pecatonica sectional to face the winner of the Lanark Eastland regional in the sectional semifinals on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.