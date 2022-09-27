EPWORTH, Iowa — Libby Lansing has learned from some great hitters and leaders before her.
And now it’s her turn.
Western Dubuque’s senior middle hitter recently surpassed 500 career kills, and she added to her total on Tuesday night to top the 600 plateau with 10 kills and three blocks as the Iowa Class 4A No. 4-ranked Bobcats battled past Waterloo West, 25-19, 23-25, 25-12, 25-14, at Western Dubuque High School.
“It’s awesome, and I’m still just thinking of the hitters that graduated ahead of me like Meredith Bahl and Maddie Harris,” said Lansing, who upped her season kills total to 172 and career number to 606. “To be like one of them almost is really nice. I’m trying to be a role model for the younger girls, too. In practice I’m trying to help everyone out. I just like being a leader now.”
Lansing has only gotten better as the years have progressed, as the 6-foot-1 lanky threat had 37 kills as a freshman before increasing to 161 as a sophomore and 236 during last year’s state championship run.
“She’s played on teams with good defense, and you have to have good defense to get the middles the ball,” Bobcats coach Megan Scherrman said. “Luckily for us, we have that and she’s somebody who’s so smart with the ball. She knows where to put it and sees those holes. Watching her tonight, even if the pass wasn’t there to get her the ball, she’s telling everyone else where the holes are. Just a great girl to have on the floor.”
Franny Heiburger added 10 kills and three blocks and Hailey Wulfekuhle had eight kills. Ella Meyer finished with 47 digs to add to her career total, which surpassed 1,500 digs recently, as the Bobcats (15-3) won for the ninth time over their last 10 games — with the only loss in that span coming to Class 5A No. 7 Cedar Falls.
“We’re not a team that likes to win in three,” Scherrman said. “We like to come back. It seems when they get a little down, they get more aggressive and fight a little harder. It’s always good to see that fight.”
The Bobcats were rolling in the opening set, building a 17-6 advantage before the Wahawks (7-12) began to shift the tide. Waterloo West controlled the net and took advantage of Bobcat errors to go on an 11-2 run to cut the deficit to 19-17. Thankfully for WD, the Wahawks committed five errors over the final eight points as the Bobcats closed a 25-19 win.
Waterloo West cleaned things up and kept the momentum going in Set 2. After WD took an early 2-0 advantage, the Wahawks staked out on a 16-6 run. West maintained its block at the net and kept the Bobcats out of rhythm until coming out of a timeout. WD rallied with a 12-5 spurt to cut the deficit to 21-20 off an Ava Demmer ace, forcing a Wahawks timeout.
On three more occasions down the stretch the Bobcats came within a point thanks to some big hits from Wulfekuhle, but unfortunately her serve went into the net to hand West a 25-23 triumph that tied the match at 1-1.
“Not a ton of adjustments, but what we really needed to focus on was our consistency,” Lansing said. “We’re a team that’s gone to five sets a lot, way too many times, and we were focused on getting our momentum back. We had to keep the energy high and we did a pretty good job of that.”
The Bobcats responded with inspired play in the third set, blitzing out to a 13-6 lead and never looking back. The swings, blocks and serve-receive were all in motion as Wulfekuhle delivered a few hard hits and Ally Reuter was strong at the net — she finished with seven blocks — as WD rolled to a 25-12 win and 2-1 match lead.
The fourth set went back and forth much of the way, with the game tied at 12. That’s when the Bobcats went on a game-changing 9-0 run to close out the Wahawks, as Erica Ernzen had an ace, Heiberger had a kill and Lansing drilled four kills to power the Bobcats to the 25-14 triumph and match winner.
“It’s so important, and it’s something we’re getting a lot better at,” Lansing said. “Executing at the times we need to execute. We’re getting a lot better at taking each other’s words into account, working as a team and executing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.