DES MOINES -- Greyson Gardner continued his assault on the Class 3A 182-pound bracket at the Iowa state tournament this morning, pinning his way to a state medal.
Gardner will be joined in the Grand March tomorrow night by Dubuque Hempstead’s Mitchell Pins (106) and JoJo Lewis (220), who each clinched medals in their first state tournament appearances.
As the old sports cliché goes, everything has slowed down for Gardner.
“The biggest difference is probably me changing from move to move to move, instead of ‘wait, oh, I can do this maybe,’ instead of just keep going,” Gardner said.
Gardner, whose only loss this season came against top-ranked 170-pounder Tate Naaktgeboren of Linn-Mar, pinned Waterloo East’s Demaris Henderson in 3 minutes and 33 seconds in the quarterfinals to clinch a medal in his second state appearance.
Gardner had won by fall in just 27 seconds in Thursday’s state opener and has won 37 matches via pin this season. He will face eighth-ranked Harrison Gibson of Southeast Polk in the semifinals later tonight.
“That kind of puts in perspective how close I am to getting to the top of the podium,” he said. “Last year I didn’t place, wasn’t my year. … Hard work is paying off.”
Hempstead’s Pins looks, talks and wrestles just like his older brother Joe, a 2019 state champion. But, Mitchell has done something Joe didn’t: He medaled as a freshman.
“There might just have to be a little (trash-talking) when he comes back from college,” Mitchell Pins said.
Joe, a four-time state qualifier for the Mustangs, finished third as a sophomore and junior before winning the 132 title as a senior. Now an NCAA Division III All-American at Wartburg, he said earlier this month that his younger brother was the better wrestler of the two of them.
That is still to be decided, but Mitchell continued his ascent up the podium.
Pins beat 11th-ranked Alex Hornyak of Waverly-Shell Rock, 6-3, in the consolation second round to clinch his spot on the medal stand. He will wrestle again in the consolation third round later tonight.
“It’s amazing. The whole year I worked for this,” Pins said. “Before the match I knew I was not going to let anything back. For 6 minutes I was going to wrestle.
“The whole season was on the line for that.”
Lewis, who was writhing in agony on the ground after taking a shot below the belt in the blood round, won a 6-4 decision over LeMars’ No. 7 Ayden Hoag to clinch his medal.
“Hard as steel,” said Lewis, who is ranked 12th. “Came back like a champ.”
Lewis will also wrestle again in the consolation third round later tonight.
Hempstead’s Dawson Fish (126) and No. 8 Josiah Schaetzle (160), Senior’s Seth Connolly (138), and Western Dubuque’s No. 12 Evan Surface (195) and Dakota Hoffman (220) suffered their second losses of the tournament and were eliminated one win short of the medal stand.
Schaetzle placed fifth at 145 last year; Surface was the eighth-place medalist at 182.