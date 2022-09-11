A brief update of area players in professional baseball, with statistics through Friday:
COLIN REA
Height: 6-5. Weight: 235. Age: 32. Position: Right-handed pitcher. Hometown: Cascade, Iowa. Organization: Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. League: Nippon Professional Baseball Organization. Acquired: Signed two-year free-agent contract in 2021.
Rea has gone 5-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 79 strikeouts against 31 walks in 98 innings over 20 appearances. Fukuoka is 64-58-2 and tied for second place with the Saitama Seibu Lions, one game behind the Orix Buffaloes, with less than a month remaining in the season.
THEO DENLINGER
Height: 6-3. Weight: 240. Age: 26. Position: Right-handed reliver. Hometown: Cuba City, Wis. Organization: Chicago White Sox. Current team: Birmingham Barons. League: Double-A Southern League. Acquired: Drafted in seventh round, 215th overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
Denlinger is 1-2 with a 4.86 ERA and 48 strikeouts against 18 walks in just 37 innings of work covering 31 appearances at Birmingham, Ala. The Barons are 27-34 in the second half of the season and trail Los Angeles Angels affiliate Rocket City by 4 1/2 games in the Southern League’s North Division.
IAN MOLLER
Height: 6-0. Weight: 200. Age: 19. Position: Catcher. Hometown: Dubuque. Organization: Texas Rangers. Current team: Down East Wood Ducks. League: Low Class A Carolina League. Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 103rd overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
In his first full season of professional baseball, Moller is hitting .204 (37-for-181) with six doubles, five home runs, 22 RBIs and 47 walks in 59 games played. He has also thrown out 14 runners attempting to steal. Moller hit .327 in the month of August. The Wood Ducks, based in Kinston, N.C., are 32-32 in the second half of the season for third place in the North Division, 9½ games behind Fredericksburg, a Washington Nationals affiliate.
TOMMY SPECHT
Height: 6-3. Weight: 200. Age: 18. Position: Outfielder. Hometown: Dubuque. Organization: Texas Rangers. League: Arizona Complex League. Acquired: Drafted in sixth round, 169th overall, in 2022 MLB Draft.
Specht hit .200 (2-for-10) with a double, two walks and two runs scored in three games in the Arizona Complex League, which ended in August. He remains in Arizona for ACL scrimmages to be followed by Instructional League.
