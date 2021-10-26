Gavin Moser saw the amount of mileage his classmate, Keaton Reimer, started to put in this summer, and he figured he should probably get going himself.
The commitment paid big dividends on Thursday.
Moser ran a season-best 5K time of 17:35.7 to finish eighth in an Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet at Guttenberg Golf Course, and Reimer took 10th in 17:44.4. In the process, the unranked juniors became the first two boys to qualify for the state cross country meet in Clayton Ridge program history — which dates to 2000, when Guttenberg and Garnavillo began sharing sports before merging into a school five years later.
“Keaton’s definitely a big leader on our team,” Moser said. “He put in a lot of work in the offseason, which really pushed me to try to keep up with him. It was a lot of hard work, but hard work pays off, I guess.
“I had no idea that we were the first ones to qualify for state in school history. It’s kind of crazy when you think about it. Hopefully, this is something that can happen every year. We know we can be pretty good next year, so it’s just going to motivate us to work harder in the offseason.”
Reimer decided to kick his training up a notch after falling short at last year’s state qualifying meet, also hosted by Clayton Ridge. Moser and Reimer finished 15th and 16th, and only the top 10 individuals advance to state from each Class 1A qualifying meet.
“It was my goal to make it to state last year and I wasn’t able to do it, so it feels pretty special to make it this year,” Reimer said. “Last year, I was projected to make it and probably should have, but I had a bad race, I guess. This year, I came into (the qualifying meet) with a different mindset. I didn’t try anything new and just did what I’ve been doing all season.”
And he relied on his training.
“Coming so close last year really motivated me to train in the summer,” Reimer said. “This year, after baseball practice, I’d go out and run, and that was something I didn’t do in the past. But I thought about falling short last year and didn’t want that to happen again this year.”
The commitment meant a lot to 15th-year head coach Louis Cook. It also spread throughout the team.
“It’s huge for the program to have two guys make it to state,” Cook said. “The goal was to make it to state as a team, but we had a loaded area for qualifying this year. But, when the rest of the guys go over to Fort Dodge and see their teammates run at state, hopefully, it motivates them to get there as a team next year.”
The Eagles, who finished fourth in the state qualifying meet last week after taking third a year ago, entered the qualifying meet ranked No. 19 in the state. In Class 1A, only the top two teams and top 10 individuals advance to state.
Three area boys teams and a pair of individual girls will also compete in the Class 1A state meet on Saturday.
Maquoketa Valley, the No. 3-ranked team in the Iowa Association of Track Coaches poll, got a runner-up performance from No. 14-ranked Cy Huber in 16:50.7, as well as a fourth-place run from No. 21 Nolan Ries in 17:04.8 and a ninth-place effort from Michael Schaul in 17:38.1 in winning the team title at the Clayton Ridge qualifying meet. Matthew Schaul and George Livingston went 14-15 in 18:13.2 and 18:13.5 to round out the Wildcats’ scoring, while Arion Wave took 18th and Toby Grimm finished 48th.
Individual champion Payton Griebel, the No. 9-ranked runner in the state, ran a 16:40.3 to lead No. 12-ranked Bellevue to a runner-up finish at Clayton Ridge and a return trip to state. No. 25 Aiden Onken took seventh in 17:28.5, followed by Ben Steinbeck in 17:55.2 for 11th place, Kaden Guenther in 18:49.6 for 19th and Jake Borman in 19:00 for 24th. Gabe Manders and Nolan Dunne took 40th and 47th but did not score. Bellevue scored 61 points to finish 17 points behind Maquoketa Valley and 16 clear of third-place South Winneshiek.
No. 26-ranked Adam Knepper finished third in 18:08.0, and Max Nadeau placed sixth overall in 18:22.9 to lead unranked Cascade to a runner-up team finish in the state qualifier the Cougars hosted at Fillmore Fairways. The Cougars scored 67 points, 23 behind champion Valley Lutheran but six ahead of Hudson for the second and final qualifying spot for state.
Cascade’s Lane Cook took the 17th spot in the team race with a 19:31.0, followed by Davis Trumm in 18th at 19:39.0 and Ben Gehl in 24th in 20:15.5. Andrew Kaalberg took 33rd and Payton Feldman was 38th in the team points but did not factor in the scoring.
Bellevue Marquette advanced two runners to the girls state meet from the Clayton Ridge qualifier. No. 26-ranked Holly Beauchamp took fifth in 20:45.2, and Kaylee Koos finished 10th in 21:26.2.