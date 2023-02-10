Two Dubuque swimmers advanced through the preliminaries and into today’s finals in the Iowa High School Athletic Association swim meet in Iowa City, and two others will serve as alternates for the finals.
Hempstead sophomore Kyle Powers qualified 12th in the 100-yard freestyle, and junior teammate Zach Wenger grabbed the 16th spot in the 500. Senior’s William Fry, a freshman, placed 17th in the 100 backstroke, and sophomore teammate Zack Heiar took 18th in the 100 breaststroke to grab the alternate spots.
The relay events feature a finals-only format. At last week’s qualifying meet in Dubuque, Hempstead advanced all three of its relays and Senior qualified in the 200 medley.
A look at local swimmers in Friday night’s preliminary races:
200-yard freestyle – Hempstead’s Michael Rhett Gilbertson took 23rd in 1:48.0, and teammate Owen Leitzen placed 27th in 1:49.46.
200 individual medley – Heiar swam a 2:00.77 for 20th place, while Hempstead’s Abd Ul-Haq took 23rd in 2:02.63 and Wenger placed 25th in 2:04.22.
50 freestyle -- Hempstead’s Brandon Decker finished 22nd in 22.25.
100 butterfly – Fry finished 21st in 54.04, while Hempstead’s Logan Westhoff took 31st in 56.98.
100 freestyle -- Powers earned a spot in the “B” final with a 12th-place 48.04. Leitzen took 31st in 50.13.
500 freestyle – Wenger landed the final spot in the “B” final with a 4:52.27. Gilbertson finished 19th in 4:52.83.
100 backstroke – Fry earned an alternate spot with a 54.37 for 17th place.
100 breaststroke-- Heiar took 18th in 1:00.04 to earn an alternate spot for the finals. Hempstead’s Brandon Decker placed 24th in 1:01.44.
