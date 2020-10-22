DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Throughout 608 career victories at Dyersville Beckman, Todd Troutman has seen his share of terrific volleyball players.
Iowa State commit Kiersten Schmitt ranks pretty highly on his list.
“We’ve had some phenomenal players, and she’s one of the special ones,” Troutman said. “The nicest thing about Kiersten is that she works as hard as anybody. God gave her some great gifts, and she’s done the best with what she’s been given.”
Troutman topped the 600-win plateau on Oct. 3, and the veteran Trailblazers coach reached 608 on Wednesday night in a 25-5, 25-18, 25-10 sweep of Bellevue in an Iowa Class 2A Region 7 quarterfinal at Beckman High School.
“It shows two things,” Troutman said. “It shows that I’ve been doing this a long time, and it shows that there’s been a whole lot of quality volleyball players here. It’s one of those things where you reflect when you reach a milestone like that on all the teams you’ve had, and it makes you appreciate those things.”
Schmitt, who committed to play for the Cyclones this summer, is quick to return the sentiment for one of Iowa’s all-time great leaders on the volleyball court.
“He’s such a great coach because he never loses confidence in us and always believes in us,” Schmitt said. “He pushes us every day and I’m so proud to be learning from him. It’s awesome that he reached 600 wins and he’s getting more by the day.”
Schmitt, a 5-foot-11 junior, led the way with a match-high 12 kills against Bellevue (10-10), and Jenna Lansing added eight kills as eighth-ranked Beckman (29-9) advanced to Monday’s regional semifinal to host No. 10 Hudson (27-7).
“It’s going to be a great match,” Troutman said. “The nice thing that I feel good about, is that anytime we play a quality opponent we come out real focused and play really, really well. I anticipate a really good match on Monday night and hopefully we come out on the top of our game.”
Troutman holds a 608-194 career record across 24 seasons at Beckman, boasting a 76% winning percentage. He began in 1986 and led the program until 2005 before taking a 12-year hiatus, then returned in 2017. Troutman steered Beckman to four state tournament appearances during his initial run, including the Blazers’ Class 2A runner-up finish in 2000.
“He really just knows how to put players out there and understands the best options for each play,” said Blazers senior setter Makayla Koelker. “He’s always giving advice and knows what to say. He just knows how to fill each position and puts us in the best position to succeed.”
Beckman also finished runner-up last season and was a semifinalist two years ago, as the Blazers have reached state in three consecutive seasons since Troutman returned. Next week, they’ll be looking to make it 4-for-4 in Take 2 of the Troutman era.
“We really want to make it for a fourth year in a row,” Schmitt said. “We really want a shot at that championship and to redeem ourselves from last year. Coach never puts pressure on us and we always stay focused on what’s right ahead. So right now, we’re going to get ready for Hudson.”