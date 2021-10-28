INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — With the pressure mounting, Dyersville Beckman battles.
It’s all the Trailblazers know how to do in tough situations, and it got them out of another jam with the heat dialed up to the highest of levels.
Kiersten Schmitt floored 27 kills, and Jenna Lansing added 12 kills and the game-clinching ace as the Iowa Class 2A No. 7-ranked Blazers held off No. 8 Wapsie Valley, 25-20, 25-16, 17-25, 23-25, 15-9, on Wednesday night in the Class 2A Region 7 final at Independence High School.
“It feels amazing, it really does,” Schmitt said. “It’s the best feeling in the world, just knowing what we put into this.”
Sixth-seeded Beckman (33-11) advanced to the Iowa state tournament at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids for a state quarterfinal against No. 3 Western Christian (38-5) on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
“It feels amazing,” Lansing said. “It’s probably the best feeling in the world, I’m not gonna lie.”
Leah Wessels provided 46 assists, and Olivia Hogan finished with 32 digs as the Blazers earned the right to make another run at the program’s first state championship — they have a pair of runner-up trophies in their case.
“This feels amazing. Words can’t describe,” Hogan said. “We worked so hard for this and to see it finally pay off, it’s special.”
The teams battled back and forth in the opening set, playing to 10 ties and 11 lead changes. The Warriors (25-12) surged out to an 8-4 lead, but a kill and an ace by Lansing got the Blazers going. As the teams traded the advantage, hitting errors began mounting for Wapsie Valley.
The Warriors last held the lead at 15-14, and along with a series of Valley errors, Schmitt helped close the door with back-to-back kills down the stretch to finish out a 25-20 win — closing on an 11-5 scoring run.
Beckman controlled the second set from the first serve, and while the Warriors tied the match once at 4-4, the Blazers were simply in rhythm and too much for Valley to handle.
Lansing and Schmitt teamed up for a pair of smash kills, then Lauren Osterhaus added a well-placed shot to extend the lead to 20-12. Lansing and Shelby Pirc joined together for a score on a tremendous block, then a Lansing ace and Schmitt kill finished the 25-16 win and 2-0 match lead.
“We really battle when the pressure is on,” Schmitt said. “When we get up early in games, we really feel that momentum and power coming to us. That’s key for us to get out early in sets.”
As strong as the second set was for Beckman, the start of the third was equally troubling. The Warriors refused to be swept and dominated from the onset, building a 13-point lead at 20-7. Beckman began cleaning up its play down the stretch and rallying, but it was too late as Valley capped a 25-17 triumph.
Beckman shot out to a 3-1 lead in the fourth set trying to close it out, but the Warriors responded again with a 15-6 run for a 16-9 advantage that forced a Beckman timeout. When Valley extended the lead to 19-11, the Blazers needed a 14-5 run to pull off the comeback — and they almost got it.
Beckman began chipping away, then Schmitt heated up. The Iowa State recruit hammered three consecutive kills to pull the Blazers within 23-21, but the Warriors had just enough to squeak out the 25-23 win and send the match to a fifth and deciding set.
“We battle,” Hogan said. “We battle in the WaMaC every single night. This was just another battle for us. We just had to pull through, pick up our side and just play volleyball. That’s all we know how to do.”
Schmitt’s early blasting kill set the tone in the final set, where the Blazers never trailed. Kam Klas added a pair of pretty shots down the line, and Lansing added another hard kill before Schmitt’s swing put the Blazers on the brink. Lansing’s perfectly-placed ace sealed the deal.
“Like it happens in volleyball, momentum swings one way or the other, and when it swings against you, you think you’ll never get it back,” Beckman coach Todd Troutman said. “So, I thought the key in Game 4 was calling the timeout, they came back and came back and we got so close. It could have been pretty disheartening, but they were so fired up in that locker room, I just knew we were going to have momentum in Game 5. Thankfully, they had it.”