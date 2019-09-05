Ever since the end of the 2018 football season, one number has been etched in the brains of Loras players.
Sixteen.
The Duhawks lost to Dubuque, 49-42; Simpson, 38-33; Coe, 34-33; and Central, 37-34. Those four losses were by a combined 16 points.
“They look at last year and we were in a lot of tight football games,” said Duhawks coach Steve Helminiak, who on Saturday will kickoff his seventh season leading the program. “They’ve come to camp with a bit of a chip on their shoulder and wanting to be better than they were a year ago.”
While the losses were surely heartbreaking, the silver lining is this: Loras feels like it’s just 16 points shy of putting together a winning season. And with 25 seniors on the roster and eight starters returning on each side of the ball, the Duhawks believe there’s going to be a winning team at the Rock Bowl.
It seems like Loras is due for one. The Duhawks haven’t finished above .500 since 2008, including last year’s 4-6 mark.
It will all come down to whether or not this year’s team can finish those close games.
“Our main fuel to the fire throughout the offseason was we know we were in a position to win some football games that we just came up short,” said Chris Miller, a linebacker and the team’s leader in tackles last year. “That’s going to be a driving force for us this season.”
There’s little question about whether Loras will score enough. The Duhawks have ranked top three in points in the American Rivers Conference in three of the last four seasons, averaging 33.1 points per game in 2019. The offense returns several key pieces, with junior Noah Sigwarth entering his second year as starting quarterback, playmakers at receiver in Sam Maloney and Elijah Thomas, and a veteran at running back in Jerry McDaniel.
It’s the defensive side of the ball where Loras is looking to make up significant ground. The Duhawks finished third to last in the A-R-C allowing 36.7 points per contest, yielding the second most touchdowns (48) and total yards (4,563) in the league.
Part of that, said Helminiak, was the byproduct of installing a new defensive scheme under then-first-year coordinator Greg Bower. Loras’ secondary was also banged up throughout the 2018 season, with the Duhawks cycling in eight different starters at defensive back over the campaign.
The players have had a full offseason to work with Bower, and there’s an expectation that the defensive side of the ball will take the next step if it stays healthy.
“We’re just looking to prove that we can play consistent ball,” said Riley Larson, a senior DB. “Last year we showed signs of greatness. I think just making sure we can play like that consistently, live up to our potential and help out our offense — that’s what I’m most excited for.”
Sigwarth, meanwhile, is coming off a season in which he led the conference in total yards. Loras will again look to move the ball with proficiency in 2019, and Helminiak has plenty of faith that Sigwarth will get it done with his arm and his feet.
“I feel good, a lot more comfortable, a lot more confident,” said Sigwarth, a Dubuque Wahlert grad. “We’re shooting to do better than last year. We have a really high standard. Regardless of who the opponent is we’re going to do our thing and win some games.”
The Duhawks open their season traveling to the always tough Wisconsin Conference at UW-Eau Claire on Saturday. Last year’s season opener against the same team was one of Loras’ uglier losses, a 45-13 defeat at the Rock Bowl.
The Duhawks were able to circle the wagons and won four of their next five games before closing the season on a four-game losing streak. That all boils down to another mantra that’s been burned into Loras players’ minds since the end of last year.
Finish.
“We have a winning team,” Helminiak said.