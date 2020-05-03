The Dubuque Fighting Saints could return as many as 10 regulars from a team that posted the second-highest winning percentage in the 10 seasons since the city returned to the United States Hockey League.
Dubuque finished with a 33-13-2 record and sat in second place overall with 14 games remaining when the USHL canceled its season due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time of the decision, the Saints needed only one standings point to extend the league’s longest active playoff streak to 10 seasons.
“One of the biggest reasons we had so much success was this year we had more returning veterans than we’ve had the past couple of years,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “You can emphasize enough the importance of having veterans back who understand the league and understand what the coaching staff is trying to accomplish. To have that many guys back again next season is exciting.”
The list of returning veterans includes Stephen Halliday and Ryan Beck, who played top-six forward minutes this season. Halliday, a University of North Dakota recruit, tallied 13 goals and 38 points in 46 games, while Beck, a University of Denver recruit, tallied five goals and 28 points in 41 games despite a slow start.
“We’re definitely going to lean on those two offensively,” Saints general manager Kalle Larsson said. “The way they were playing at the end of the season, Stephen could have put up 50-plus points, and Beck could have put up 40-plus points. To return players like that is really exciting.”
Dubuque could return four other forwards. Tommy Middleton contributed seven goals and 11 points in 47 games, fan-favorite Reggie Millette tallied three goals and nine points in 48 games, Robert Cronin had two goals and eight points in 44 games, and Riley Stuart earned one assist in 34 games.
The returning defense corps includes Michael Feenstra, Ian Pierce and Evan Stella, who played a combined 105 games this season. In net, Aidan McCarthy returns after posting a 13-8-1 record, 2.96 goals against average and .891 save percentage in 23 appearances.
The three players who saw action as affiliates list members this season also figure into the Saints’ immediate future. Forward Max Montes put up a staggering 53 goals and 112 points in 52 games at the U16 level for the Milwaukee Jr. Admirals this season.
Defenseman Owen Baumgartner earned North American Hockey League all-Rookie Team and all-Central Division accolades after tallying four goals and 18 points in 27 games. And goaltender Hobie Hedquist posted a 2.33 goals against average and .857 save percentage for the U16 Sioux Falls Power. He won the only game he played for Dubuque this season.
“I’m really excited about our affiliates list,” Larsson said. “There are some absolute studs on there who could help us right away next year.”
The Saints will reload their roster with the USHL Draft on Monday and Tuesday. Phase I on Monday includes only players born in 2004, and Phase II on Tuesday features all players eligible for Junior hockey.