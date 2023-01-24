Dubuque Senior fell one spot to No. 7 in the latest Iowa Associated Press Class 4A boys basketball rankings.
Meanwhile, the Iowa High School Athletic Association rankings, the Rams fell to No. 9.
No other area teams appeared in the IHSAA rankings, which will be used to determine postseason assignments and seedings later in the season.
Maquoketa received six points in Class 3A voting in the AP poll and was third among teams receiving votes.
Bellevue Marquette drew 10 points in Class 1A balloting and was second among teams just outside the top 10.
Platteville 54, Adams-Friendship 51 — At Adams, Wis.: The Hillmen held off Adams-Friendship in a non-conference clash.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Maquoketa Valley 60, Clayton Ridge 42 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats topped the Eagles in a non-conference contest.
Shullsburg 57, Benton 29 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Camden Russell had 22 points, Stella Spillane added 15, and the Miners surged to a Six Rivers Conference victory over the Zephyrs.
Scales Mound/River Ridge 50, Potosi/Cassville 30 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Laiken Haas scored 17 points Scales Mound/River Ridge cruised to an interstate victory over Potosi/Cassville.
BOYS WRESTLING
Cougars go 2-1 — At Wyoming, Iowa: Cason Rausch (145), Ty Frasher (152), Cade Rausch (220) and Kalvin Manternach (120) each went 3-0 as Cascade defeated Lone Tree (54-6) and Springville (60-0) and lost to host Wyoming Midland (45-24).
GIRLS WRESTLING
Hawks take 4th — At Williamsburg, Iowa: West Delaware’s Abigail O’Rear finished runner-up at 140, and Anna O’Rear (120), Lexi Bunting (125) and Kylee Shoop (130) won third-place matches to help the Hawks place fourth as a team at the inaugural WaMaC Conference tournament.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Dubuque splits with Quad City — At Dubuque Ice Center: Tyler White and Cody Sweeney scored in a shootout and Jack Leverton stopped two of the three shooters to lift the Dubuque Saints to a 3-2 victory over Quad City on Saturday. Samuel Ruiz and Carter Kerkenbush scored in regulation for the Saints, and Leverton made 28 saves.
A night earlier in Davenport, the Blues earned a 7-4 victory over Dubuque. Tyler White scored twice, and Kerkenbush and Beau Baker also tallied goals and Sweeney had a pair of assists for the Saints.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Duhawks split at Baldwin Wallace — At Berea, Ohio: Loras College defeated Hilbert College, 3-0, before suffering its first loss of the season, 3-1, to the tournament hosts at the Baldwin Wallace Invitational on Sunday. The Duhawks went 3-1 in the season-opening weekend tournament.
Danny Chambers put up 28 assists, and Dorian Fiorenza floored 14 kills in the 26-24, 25-23, 25-12 victory over Hilbert. Corey Mayotte delivered 18 kills, Fiorenza had 10 and Joe Horn collected 40 assists in a 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20 loss to Baldwin Wallace.
